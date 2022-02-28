 

Clarion University Track & Field: Schaller, Jones Highlight Second Day at PSAC Indoor Championships

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion_Champ_Scholar zEDINBORO, Pa. – Haley Schaller was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Women’s Indoor Track & Field Champion Scholar, and scored in her final indoor conference championships to cap the Golden Eagles’ weekend in Edinboro.

Clarion finished in 15th place, scoring nine team points.

Schaller’s success in the classroom earned her the prestigious honor of Champion Scholar, given to the athlete competing at a conference championship with the highest GPA. Schaller entered the weekend with a perfect 4.0 GPA over the course of her college career, including her graduate courses. She also made her mark in competition as well, placing eighth in the 3000m with one of the best times in program history. Schaller crossed the line in 10:34.14, a new PR that ranks fifth on the program’s all-time performance list.

Shelly Jones was the Golden Eagles’ top overall performer of the day, placing seventh in the Shot Put with a new PR of her own. Jones topped her previous indoor Shot Put mark of 12.81m with a toss of 12.86m, achieving the PR on her very first attempt of the day. That mark was also good enough to maintain her spot as second on the program’s all-time indoor performance list.

Elsewhere, Sadie Leisinger came up just short of scoring in the High Jump, clearing the bar at 1.54m to finish tied for ninth place in the field. Jenna Uncapher also competed in the High Jump, placing 13thGabby Kutchma placed 11th in the Mile with a time of 5:20.33, just a few seconds shy of her previous PR, and took 15th in the 800m. Delaney Beard came close to scoring in the Triple Jump, finishing with a mark of 10.59m that was good for 10th place.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

