Details of Deadly Fire in Paint Township Released



PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal house fire that occurred on Friday afternoon have been released.

Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Company Chief Steve Merryman told exploreClarion.com his crew was called out to the fire around noon on Friday, February 25.

“It was a fully-engulfed structure fire,” he said about what he saw when he reached the scene. “There was no point of entry at that point.”

Merryman said Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance, Knox Volunteer Fire Department, and Clarion Fire and Hose Company No. 1 also responded to the fire located at 269 McClain Watson Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Clarion-based State Police were also on the scene.

“I tripped for Clarion before I ever got out of my driveway due to the location and the nature of the call, and we tripped for Knox to assist after we got there because mainly what we needed was manpower. It was going to be a long, drawn-out fire,” he said.

Emergency services only departed from the scene around 7:00 p.m., Merryman said.

“It was one of them cases where stuff happens, and there was nothing we could do about it as far as saving the person inside,” Merryman added.

Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker told exploreClarion.com that the victim of the fire was identified as 83-year-old Lois McClain.

He stated that the victim’s cause of death was determined to be accidental, specifically due to smoke inhalation.

According to Merryman, the fire marshal determined the cause of the fire was electrical.

