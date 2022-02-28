Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant
The Northwest Commission is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant.
Employer: Northwest Commission
Employer Address: 395 Seneca St. Oil City, PA 16301
Job Type: Full-Time
Job Description:
This position provides administrative support to the Operations Director including but not limited to preparing and proofreading internal and external correspondence and reports, assisting with new hire and board orientation preparation, coordinating the Request for Proposals and Executive Order 12372 process; assisting in quarterly IMPLAN process; coordinate and schedule internal and external meetings. Greet and direct visitors and notify staff of their arrival.
Eligible candidates must possess the following: excellent communication skills, both written and oral, professional demeanor, commitment to learning new technology, organizational and time management skills, initiative, self-motivation, and positive work ethic.
Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom. High school diploma required. Hourly rate commensurate with experience.
EOE
Please submit coverletter, resume, references, and wage requirements by March 3, 2022.
Benefits:
- Health Insurance
- Paid Time Off (PTO)
- Dental Insurance
- Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- 401k Matching
- Retirement Plan
- Flexible Spending Account
- Employee Assistance Program
Resume, cover letter, references, and salary requirements accepted via email to [email protected]
Please answer the following questions in the body of the email:
- Will you be able to reliably commute or relocate to Oil City, PA 16301 for this job?
- What percentage of the time are you willing to travel?
- How many years of administrative support experience do you have?
- Are you authorized to work in the United States?
- Please specify your minimum wage requirement when submitting.
