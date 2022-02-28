Featured Local Job: Home Health/Hospice Aide, Full-Time Registered Nurse, and Home Attendants

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide, Full-Time Registered Nurse, and Home Attendants.

Clarion Forest VNA is a non-profit organization that provides in-home health care and hospice services to patients in their homes. CFVNA has been bringing high-quality, compassionate care to homes for over 50 years.

Home Health/Hospice Aide

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays.

Registered Nurse

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Home Attendants

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to consumers in their own homes.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to consumers in their own homes. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Clarion Forest VNA, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is their intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Clarion Forest VNA, INC. complies with the requirements of the CMS Interim Final Rule, effective 1/27/2022, requiring mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, or CMS required allowance for exemption.

