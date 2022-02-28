 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Medical Office LPN

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Hospital Healthworks currently has an opening for a Full-time LPN.

This position is responsible for providing clinical assistance to the medical practice physician in order to facilitate the maximum wellness and treatment of patients assigned under the direct supervision and responsibility of the medical practice physician.

Qualifications:

  • Graduate of a State Board approved program of practical nursing or Medical Assistant Program
  • Holds a current Pennsylvania state license as a licensed practical nurse
  • Certified in basic CPR
  • Must have excellent computer skills as an electronic medical record is utilized
  • Prior physician office experience is desired

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.