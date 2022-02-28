 

Fern Maxine Cauvel Rice

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 06:02 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-NbAr669H2sYSQBCxFern Maxine Cauvel Rice, 95, of Franklin, passed away, February 26, 2022.

She was born on May 4, 1926 to Clarence Calvin and Grace Heffern Cauvel.

She married Lee Roy Rice, Jr. on July 1, 1943, he preceded her in death on May 19, 2003.

She attended Lupher Chapel United Methodist Church.

A homemaker raising her children and working on the farm.

Fern was a beautiful kind loving person who enjoyed quilting, gardening, watching her Pittsburgh sports teams and going on long car rides.

She had belonged to the Hannaville Homemakers, Utica Senior Center, and the Red Hat Society.

Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Roger L. (Sandy) Rice, William L. (Linda) Rice, and John C. (Pat) Rice; a daughter, Peggy K. (Rick) Stockton; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; a son, Myron R. Rice; a daughter in law, Mary B. Rice; four grandchildren, Denise Rice, Brian Rice, Jason Simpson, and Michael Rice; a brother, Eugene Cauvel; and two sisters, Lucille Peterson, and Arlene Harrington.

Family and friends are welcome to call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin.

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Senior Pastor, Rev. Gene Kenneth of Founder Interfaith Worship Center, officiating.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Venango VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd, Franklin, PA 16323, or the Utica Volunteer Fire Department, 3860 Academy St, Utica, PA 16362.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Fern’s Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


