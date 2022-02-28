Knox Man Leads State Police on Chase Through Clarion and Jefferson Counties

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was arrested after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and then led police on a chase through Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened around 2:35 a.m. when the driver a 2014 Dodge Ram was observed committing summary traffic violations near the intersection of Deer Hollow Road and Ridge Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

The driver – later identified as 30-year-old Keith Bashline of Knox – allegedly committed multiple traffic violations as his vehicle traveled through Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Police attempted to use a “precision immobilization technique” but the operator continued to flee.

The pursuit eventually ended along Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 73 where Bashline was taken into custody.

Charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, DUI, and multiple summary traffic violations, were filed at were filed at District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office.

No further details were released.

