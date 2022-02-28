 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Leads State Police on Chase Through Clarion and Jefferson Counties

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police,Car,At,Night,,Lights,Flashing,In,SeoulCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was arrested after he allegedly fled a traffic stop and then led police on a chase through Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Clarion-based State Police said the incident happened around 2:35 a.m. when the driver a 2014 Dodge Ram was observed committing summary traffic violations near the intersection of Deer Hollow Road and Ridge Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop; however, the operator failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

The driver – later identified as 30-year-old Keith Bashline of Knox – allegedly committed multiple traffic violations as his vehicle traveled through Clarion and Jefferson counties.

Police attempted to use a “precision immobilization technique” but the operator continued to flee.

The pursuit eventually ended along Interstate 80 westbound at Exit 73 where Bashline was taken into custody.

Charges of Fleeing or Attempting to Elude an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, DUI, and multiple summary traffic violations, were filed at were filed at District Judge Jeffrey Miller’s office.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.