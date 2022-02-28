Newbie Man Charged After Allegedly Discharging Firearm in Residence

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing reckless endangerment charges after he allegedly discharged a firearm in his residence.

According to court documents, the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Keith D. Rankin Sr..

Rankin was arraigned at 11:00 a.m. on February 17 in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on the following charges:

– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

The charges stem from an incident of shots fired at a residence on Penn Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County, on September 7, 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, the New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to Keith Rankin’s residence for three different calls on September 7.

The first call was from a family member for a welfare check. An officer spoke to Rankin who stated he was fine, and the scene was cleared.

The second call to the residence was to assist Crisis with another welfare check. Crisis had done an evaluation on Rankin and had left due to him clearing the assessment. It was learned that the family member who contacted the New Bethlehem Police Department had also contacted Crisis.

The third call was from Clarion County 9-1-1. The center dispatched New Bethlehem Borough officers to a residence on Penn Street for a report of shots fire. It was learned that the residence was Rankin’s, and several shots had been fired in the residence, the complaint states.

Officer arrived on the scene and took Rankin outside and spoke to him. While on the scene, another relative of Rankin’s had arrived and stated that there are no guns inside the residence. During the investigation, an officer discovered two bullet holes in the bedroom window.

According to the complaint, through the investigation, it was learned that on September 7 Rankin allegedly discharged a firearm inside his residence through a bedroom window in which two bullets had exited the window. There were three individuals residing upstairs in the duplex during this time frame. Additionally, three other bullet markings were found inside the residence.

It was also discovered during the investigation that the landlord had Rankin’s firearms. The landlord told officers that he spoke to Rankin on September 7, and Rankin gave him his firearms, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Rankin reportedly admitted on September 7 that while he was “cleaning his firearm, he had closed the bolt on the firearm, had taken the clip out of the firearm, screwed up, and the gun went off.”

Charges were filed in Judge Miller’s office on October 20, 2021.

Rankin is currently free with his bail set at $2,000.00 unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1, with Judge Miller presiding.

