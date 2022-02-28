Police Ask for Public’s Help in Marianne Estates Theft Case

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred recently in Marianne Estates, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say sometime between 8:00 p.m. on February 20 and 8:00 a.m. on February 21, someone stole 2 Hyundai wheels and tires from the front yard of an Oakwood Lane residence.

Total items are valued at $400.

The tires were in the front yard of a residence and were for sale by the owner—a 67-year-old Shippenville man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.

