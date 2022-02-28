 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Ask for Public’s Help in Marianne Estates Theft Case

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police New aPAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that occurred recently in Marianne Estates, Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say sometime between 8:00 p.m. on February 20 and 8:00 a.m. on February 21, someone stole 2 Hyundai wheels and tires from the front yard of an Oakwood Lane residence.

Total items are valued at $400.

The tires were in the front yard of a residence and were for sale by the owner—a 67-year-old Shippenville man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.