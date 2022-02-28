Riversharks Host 2022 YMCA CENKEY Championship Meet

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA Riversharks, along with cohosts from YMCA Brookville, Dubois and Ridgeway, hosted the 2022 YMCA CENKEY Championship Meet at Clarion University’s Tippin Natatorium, on February 12 and 13, 2022.

The weekend’s long swim meet brought in approximately 472 swimmers from YMCA swim teams from Bellefonte, Brookville, Clearfield, Dubois, East Lycoming, River Valley, Juniata Valley, Clarion, Ridgway and State College.

The meet consisted of 3 sessions with the first for the youngest swimmers in the 8 and under age group swimming Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, ages 9-12 competed. Sunday morning saw ages 13 and up compete.

Local hotels and restaurants benefited from the influx of families coming to Clarion for this end of season meet in which swimmers competed in up to four of their best events with the chance to win trophies, medals and ribbons for placing 12th or higher.

Clarion was represented by 27 swimmers during the CENKEY Championships with many of the swimmers making the top 12 finishes in their individual events and relays. The top 12 finishers were:

(Pictured above: YMCA Riversharks 8 and under team. Submitted photo.)

8 and Under Riversharks:

Declan Kelley 3rd in the 25 backstroke, 2nd in the 25 breast, 3rd in the 50 freestyle

Dylan Space 6th in the 25 backstroke, 5th in the 25 breast, 8th in the 25 freestyle

Jayce Shick 11th in the 25 backstroke, 7th in the 50 freestyle

Addyson Space 11th in the 25 breast

(Pictured above: YMCA Riversharks 9-12 team. Submitted photo.)

9-12 Riversharks:

Samantha Lewis 11th in the 50 freestyle, 3rd in the 50 breaststroke, 2nd in the 100 breaststroke, 8th in the 100 IM

Megan Fenske 6th in the 50 freestyle, 7th in the 100 freestyle, 10th in the 50 butterfly, 2nd in the 200 IM

Aubree Conticelli 11th in the 50 backstroke, 12th in the 100 IM

Callie Snograss 2nd in the 50 backstroke, 2nd in the 100 Butterfly, 2nd in the 100 backstroke

Lila Gourley 7th in the 50 backstroke, 4th in the 100 freestyle, 4th in the 50 butterfly

Maggie Snodgrass 1st in the 50 breaststroke, 1st in the 100 breaststroke, 2nd in the 50 butterfly

Ashlyn Clark 10th in the 100 freestyle, 5th in the 100 backsrroke

Mya Coradi 12th in the 100 backstroke

Anthony Caratelli 9th in the 100 backstroke

Adalyn Monrean 8th in the 50 Butterfly

Jorja Parkinson 12th in the 50 butterfly

Micah Henry 7th in the 100 IM

Emma Niznik, Mya Coradi,Destiny Towner, and Piper Hoover 7th in the 200 freestyle relay



(Pictured above: YMCA Riversharks 13 and over team. Submitted photo.)

13 and over Riversharks:

Kathryn Fenske 5th in the 500 freestyle, 4th in the 200 backstroke

Viola Villori 2nd in the 100 backstroke, 2nd 200 backstroke

Mykenzie Cox 5th in the 100 backstroke, 3rd in the 200 backstroke

In addition to the CENKEY Championships, the following Riversharks have qualified for Districts which will take place at Spire Institute in Geneva Ohio March 11-13. The qualifiers are:

Ashlyn Clark in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 200 medley relay, and the 200 free relay.

Megan Fenske in the 50 yard freestyle and the 50 yard backstroke.

Lila Gourley in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard butterfly, 200 Medley Relay, and the 200 Free Relay.

Callie Snodgrass in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 500 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard butterfly, 100 yard individual medley, 200 yard medley relay, and the 200 yard freestyle relay.

Maggie Snodgrass, 50 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard backstroke, 50 yard breaststroke, 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yard breaststroke, 50 yard butterfly, 100 yard butterfly, 200 yard butterfly, 100 yard individual medley, 200 yard individual medley, 200 yard freestyle relay, and the 200 yard medley relay.

The Riversharks had a very successful season as many Clarion YMCA records were also broken. The girls relay team (Ashlyn CLark, Lila Gourley, Callie & Maggie Snodgrass) broke the record in the 200 yard freestyle relay as well as the 200 yard medley relay. Callie Snodgrass broke records in the 50 yard freestyle, 50 yard backstroke, 100 yard freestyle, 100 yard butterfly, 100 yard backstroke, and the 500 yard freestyle. Maggie Snodgrass broke records in the 50 yard breaststroke, 100 yard breaststroke, 200 yard breaststroke, 50 yard butterfly, 200 yard butterfly, 100 yard individual medley, and in the 200 yard individual medley.

Clarion University has been vital in the growth and development of not only the YMCA swim program but the swimmers as well. With their willingness to allow us in their beautiful new facility, the swimmers were able to gain many new skills while perfecting old ones We have been able to secure knowledgeable and successful university swimmers as part of our coaching staff. The university has been supportive of our team and easy to work with as we hosted multiple swim meets at their facility and held practices 4 nights a week for the last 5 months.

The Riversharks Swim Team has two levels of swimmers (competitive and developmental) that participate in all events and meets together. The Riversharks season starts in October.

Be on the lookout in the early fall for opportunities to join in the fun and the Riversharks family. New swimmers of all levels are welcome. For more information contact the Clarion County YMCA at 814-764-3400.

