Say What?!: Iraqi Man Balances 18 Eggs on Back of his Hand for World Record

IRAQ – An Iraqi man became a Guinness World Record holder by balancing 18 eggs on the back of his hand.

Ibrahim Sadeq took on the record in Nasiriyha, Iraq, and managed to equal the one previously set by Jack Harris of Britain in May of 2020, making him the new co-holder of the record, Guinness announced.

