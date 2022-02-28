 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Insurance-Based Services at Spine & Extremities Center

Monday, February 28, 2022 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Feb 21 17-02-11CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Spine & Extremities Center in Clarion is now accepting insurance for Osteopathic Manipulation and several other services.

Spine & Extremities Center offers Osteopathic Manipulative Therapy (OMT), new and established patient Evaluation and Management (E&M) services, e-stim therapy, lumbar and cervical traction, and musculoskeletal ultrasound as an in-network specialist provider for all major insurance providers including UPMC, Highmark, Aetna, Cigna, Medicare, and other commercial insurances.

OMT services include high-velocity, low-amplitude spine and extremity manipulation, Myofascial Release, Muscle Energy (also known as Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation, “PNF”), Facilitated Positional Release (FPR), and other focused soft-tissue manipulation and joint mobilization procedures.

Their extracorporeal shockwave therapy (ESWT, “Shockwave”) and Class IV Medical Laser remain self-pay but can be integrated into an OMT visit for an additional charge. Those interested in financing options for these services can apply for CareCredit at https://go.carecredit.com/consumer/home?sitecode=CCCALDS2X.

To book an appointment call or text 814-227-5855 or download their app here:

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/spine-extremities-center/id1590117359?ign-itsct=apps_box_link&ign-itscg=30200

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fitnessmobileapps.spineandextremetiescenter&hl=en

More information can be found on their website at www.spineandextremitiescenter.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.