Join the EYT Team: Full-Time Reporter Needed

EYT Media Group, Inc., the parent company of CookForest.com, explore814.com, exploreClarion.com, exploreVenango.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, D9Sports.com, and EYT Sports, has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter.

JOB TITLE: Reporter

JOB DESCRIPTION

The Reporter will report directly to the Editor and assist in the day-to-day management and creation of content across all media platforms. Main responsibilities of the Reporter include, but are not limited to, creating, researching, reporting, writing and editing digital news and information content.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

– Assist in management of daily content workflow

– Assist in management of Web Editors and Freelance Writers

– Travel as necessary to attend meetings, court hearings, and other events

– Interview various figures as part of daily news cycle

– Assist in management of Social Media accounts

KEY SKILLS AND ACCOUNTABILITIES

– Proven news reporting experience

– Attention to detail is a must

– Understand the importance of timely news

– Possess a strong understanding of the daily news cycle

– Must be computer savvy and have a strong understanding of technology

– Willingness to take on any task, regardless of the size and difficulty of the task

– Willingness to adapt to non-traditional news cycle practices

EXPERIENCE

– 2+ years of journalism experience, digital journalism experience preferred

– Publisher-specific experience preferred

– WordPress Experience a plus

– Broad knowledge of various social media platforms

– Experience and familiarity with court documents

POSITION TYPE: Full-time*

*Part-time opportunities are also available.

LOCATION: Clarion, Pennsylvania and Seneca, Pennsylvania

COMPENSATION: Salary based on experience. Above market salary range. We also offer a comprehensive benefits package including: medical insurance and IRA with company match.

Paid time off includes: sick, holidays, and personal vacation. This is a full-time, onsite position; however, several work from home days will be included in your schedule.

ABOUT EYT MEDIA GROUP, INC.

EYT Media Group, Inc., established in 2010, is a fast-growing media company based in Clarion, Pa. The company operates a network of hyperlocal news and information websites in Western Pennsylvania, including www.CookForest.com, www.explore814.com,, www.exploreClarion.com, www.exploreJeffersonPA.com, www.exploreVenango.com, and recently acquired www.D9Sports.com. The network of sites attracts over 1,000,000 users per month. The company also runs the EYT Radio Network, an online radio station that broadcasts various local shows and sports programming.

NEAREST MAJOR MARKET: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

APPLICATION PROCESS: E-mail cover letter, resume, three references, and at least three writing samples to [email protected].

EYT Media Group is also accepting applications for part-time and freelance reporters. Send resume to [email protected].

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.