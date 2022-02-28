State Police Seeking Information on Theft of Tools from Business Pickup Truck in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville are asking the public for information on a theft of tools from a business pickup truck on Route 208 in Washington Township.

According to PSP Marienville, the theft occurred sometime between 6:00 p.m. on Monday, February 21, and 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, February 22, at a property located at 19877 Route 208, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

State police responded to the above-described location on Tuesday, February 22, for the report of items missing from a 2017 Ram Truck owned by Hazlett Tree Service, of Townville, Pa.

Six chainsaws with Hazlett Tree Service property tags, along with tree climbing gear and other miscellaneous tools were stolen from the pickup truck.

The estimated value of the stolen items is between $4,000.00 and $5,000.00.

Anyone with information regarding this theft is asked to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Sunday, February 27, 2022.

