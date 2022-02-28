Lois M. McClain, 83, of Shippenville, passed away Friday, February 25, 2022 at her home from smoke inhalation due to a house fire.

She was born February 20, 1939 in Erie; daughter of the late William Kenneth “Ken” Murray and Arlie Murray Beichner.

Lois married Jack L. McClain in November of 1960, who preceded her in death on February 14, 2001.

She worked at Rhea’s Motel for several years and was currently employed at Aramark at the Clarion University.

Lois always said that she “loved her kids”.

She enjoyed baking pies for the boys and long talks on the telephone.

Lois is survived by her son, Bruce McClain of Shippenville; her daughter-in-law, Lee Seitz and her husband, John; of Clarion; her grandson, Dr. Michael A. McClain and his wife, Kylie, also of Clarion; a step-grandson, David Collett and his wife, Amanda, of New Bethlehem; and a step-great granddaughter, Ruby Collett, also of New Bethlehem.

Lois is also survived by her significant other, Herbert Lechner of Marble; and her sisters-in-law, Sylvia Murray and Maxine Murray of Florida and Beatrice Vossburg of Shippenville; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by her son, Kevin L. “Moose” McClain; her brothers, Donald, Harry, and Bill; and her sister-in-law, Mary Murray.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Carol Brown, pastor of the Manor Church in Shippenville.

Interment will take place in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Shippenville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family by contacting Lee Seitz at [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.