Alyssa ‘McKinney’ Morrison Shares Success Through Beauty Industry

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Alyssa “McKinney” Morrison, a native of Rimersburg, always knew she wanted to work with and help people.

She thought nursing was her calling, but upon further analysis, she changed course in 2010, a move that would change her life for the better.

The Union High School graduate left her path of being a nurse and impacting people in healthcare by shifting to eventually becoming a licensed cosmetologist. The results have paid off. She continued to gain experience through the industry, ultimately starting her own business in 2019 called Empower Beauty Salon & Spa, a business that believes in empowering the natural beauty of its customers.

“Our business is unlike many,” she said. “We have a mission, and we stand behind it 110 percent. The goal is to empower women and enhance the natural beauty of a woman. When you step into our space, we want people to feel confident and like themselves.”

“I’ve always wanted to end the stigma of having to be perfect; everyone was created perfect by God, but we just enhance it. When you step into Empower Beauty, we want people to feel loved and powerful because they are.”

“It’s a mission all can get behind as we all deserve to be confident in who we are and what we can bring to the table, per se.”

For Alyssa, it was not always as simple as owning a business, not that owning a business is simple by any means.

Her journey featured driving almost daily from Clarion County to Butler in order to complete her schooling at the former Butler Beauty School. She truly found her niche and graduated with a 4.0-grade point average while also passing her board examination on the first try.

The grind did not stop there, as her first job in her field was at Smart Style Family Hair Salon in Clarion. It was a role she was in for over two years, something that allowed her to build a solid reputation and clientele for herself. While people are quick to see that, it involved nights, evenings, and weekends in order to make it work.

“My first job I met some of the most amazing coworkers and friends that I still am best friends with today. The job taught me a lot about hard work and hustle. I think it was a great starting block.”

Eventually, she moved on to JCPenney Salon, in Clarion, where she became a Salon Manager a few years later. It was a role that allowed her to gain her first business and managerial experience in the beauty industry, something that ultimately inspired her to take a chance at owning a business of her own.

“JCPenney opened my eyes to a whole new world in this business,” explained Morrison. “I learned what I did and didn’t want to do with my career. I gained amazing friends from all over the world when I was chosen to attend the Leadership Meeting at the home office in Texas. Out of 850 salon managers, I ranked eight out of them across all of the JCPenney stores. The inspiration I got from leadership at JCPenney shaped me into opening Empower Beauty Salon & Spa.”

A few months later, she did just that.

In July of 2019, Empower Beauty Salon & Spa opened its doors. The business currently features five employees besides Morrison, but she refers to them as “her tribe” rather than employees. Jamie Yount, Rachel Keth, Rachel Tesch, Rebecca Chernicky, and Morrison’s business partner Tianna Wyant make it a six-person operation.

This group of women has become like family to her and has served as part of her village of people who have supported her even through tough times, including the difficulty navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic.

”COVID-19 has been extremely difficult for my business,” Morrison said. “Not even being open a full year when it hit was tough, but with the help of an amazing team and guests, we prevailed. We had to learn how to work through the challenges we faced.”

”That was a challenge that we had; to then find our current location and completely renovate in just six weeks. Again, we prevailed. It has not been easy, but so far, we’ve knocked out challenges.”

With a solid foundation of co-workers and family support, Alyssa has made the business work despite a difficult two years to navigate through.

“I credit my Grandma (the late Susan Barger) and my mom (Lori McKinney) who continues to be my constant cheerleader in life. My husband (Zach Morrison) I also credit because he never gave up on me and my crazy dreams. I also have to credit my friends who have been in my corner the entire ride. Those people know who they are, and I love you all.”

Setting up shop near her hometown has allowed her to pass on and share values she learned from growing up in the area, with some of those teachings being the importance of hard work, building meaningful relationships, and never being afraid to follow the dreams and goals that each of us set for ourselves.

“Growing up in Clarion County has provided an amazing family culture. It has given me the opportunity to be around family and friends whom I adore to this day.”

“Let no one tell you that your dreams are too small for the town we are in. I’ve worked with celebrity hairstylists at New York Fashion Week, traveled around the United States meeting some of the most famous hairdressers in the world, and made a great life. You can, too,” she said.

