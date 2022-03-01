A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Showers likely, mainly after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday – A slight chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Rain showers likely before 11pm, then rain and snow showers likely between 11pm and midnight, then snow showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

