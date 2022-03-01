Allen W. Kahle of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of Clarion, passed away Friday, February 24th at his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents and both brothers.

He is survived by a niece and two nephews.

The only scars in heaven, they won’t belong to me and you.

They’ll be no such thing as broken, and the old will be made new.

