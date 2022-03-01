Ann Port Denio passed away in peaceful sleep on February 27, 2022.

She was born Patricia Ann Port on June 6th, 1932 in Titusville, Pa., the daughter of the late Ruth Ithain Gallagher and Harold Foster Port.

Her childhood home was Ramseytown, outside of Brookville, Pa.

raised by her Great Grandmother, Delilah Gallagher.

She graduated from Brookville High School in 1950, subsequently attending and graduating from Allegheny College in 1954 after majoring in French and Spanish languages.

While at Allegheny, she met and then married Alfred Denio, Jr. of Clarion, Pa.

She was most dedicated to her 4 children which she raised by herself: Alfred Denio, 3rd; Peter Denio; Lisa Nicholson; and Susanne Wolff. Susanne preceded her in death.

In addition to her 3 children, she is survived by her sister Virginia Farmati of Meadville, and her 11 grandchildren: Zack, Ben, Toby, Erin, Grace, Emily, Paige, Ryleigh, Quinn, Elon, Hunter and one great grandchild, Lucy.

Ann was supremely devoted to her 4 children, always putting them ahead of herself to assure that they were successful in life.

She cultivated great friends among neighbors on 7th avenue in Clarion.

This was a different age when children would go out and play in the neighborhood all day only to come in for meals and at dark.

After graduating from Allegheny, she taught Spanish at Brookville high school before changing careers working for the Unemployment Office in Clarion for several years.

She then worked for decades at Clarion University in the Communications Department office where she endeared herself to many of the college students with whom she remained lifelong friends.

Ann loved animals and was always surrounded by her cats and dogs. She hosted many “bridge club” social gatherings, not a common interest these days.

In addition, she belonged to a quilting club, making many new friends and making beautiful quilts for family, friends and neighbors alike.

Always of sharp wit and never to take no for an answer, it was heartbreaking to see dementia rob her of her personality and memory in the latter years of her life.

The loving care of her sister sustained her for many more years than otherwise would have occurred.

Friends and family will be received at Goble Funeral Home in Clarion, Pa from 10AM to 11AM with services held at 11AM Friday, March 4th.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.