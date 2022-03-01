Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Betsy Bauer’s Tater Tot Breakfast Casserole

Betsy knows what she’s doing in the kitchen; try her delicious breakfast casserole recipe!

Ingredients

2 lb. hot breakfast sausage

1 (30-32oz) bag frozen tater tots



1 tsp salt1/2 tsp pepper1/4 tsp garlic powder1/4 tsp onion powder1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese1/2 cup mozzarella cheese8 eggs2 cups milk

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly spray a 9×13-inch pan with cooking spray.

-In a large skillet, cook sausage until no longer pink. Drain fat.

-In a large bowl, toss together tater tots, cooked sausage, and cheeses. Pour into a lightly greased 9×13-inch pan.

-Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and milk. Pour over tater tot mixture. Cover and refrigerate at this point if baking later.

-Bake uncovered for 60 – 70 minutes, or until eggs are set.

Notes

-You can make this casserole in advance and refrigerate or freeze for later.

-If baking after refrigerating, you may need to add a few minutes to the cooking time.

-To bake after freezing, thaw completely and bake as directed above.

-To reheat casserole after freezing, thaw completely. Cover casserole with aluminum foil and bake at 350ºF for 30 to 40 minutes, until heated through.

