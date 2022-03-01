Clyde Joseph Licht, 90, of Venus, PA, passed away in the early morning hours of February 28, 2022 at Oakwood Heights Nursing facility.

Clyde was born March 12, 1931, at the family home in Strobleton, PA, to the late Maurice I. & Catherine Hahn Licht.

Clyde was a 1949 graduate of Shippenville High School.

He was employed in later years at Struthers Wells in Titusville from 1956-1962.

He retired from USX Ollwell Division as a supervisor in May of 1993.

He and the former, Carole Ann Hovis of Oil City, were married on May 4, 1953 in St. Michael’s Church in Fryburg, PA by Monsignor Francis Theobold.

Following their nuptials, Carole joined Clyde in Fairbanks, AK where he reported for duty as a Corporal and medic proudly serving in the United States Army.

Although stationed in Fairbanks, AK, he was included in the Korean Conflict due to the proximity of Russia to the mainland and was sent on many reconnaissance missions.

He was proud to have served his country and continued to serve in the army reserves after his discharge.

Clyde loved the outdoors, camping and boating.

He was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman.

Although he loved his fishing trips to Canada and southern beaches, he was quite content to fish the ” sweet hole* in Oil Creek State Park.

Clyde had an innate talent for gardening.

He took great pleasure in growing his own young plants in his pop-up greenhouse.

There was always a vast array of color in his flower beds from spring until fall.

He was meticulous in the care of his lawn which often rivaled that of a golf course green!

And he loved decorating his home & yard for every holiday with flags and matching lights.

One always knew the season by his vast selection of decorations.

He was the personification of a handyman and was continually working on some task.

Available to him was every type of gadget made or one he created, and he was always willing to share or work with others on an idea.

He loved battery operated equipment and when in doubt what to buy him for a birthday or Father’s Day, it was a battery or a leaf blower.

Every one of his leaf blowers had one particular purpose!

Clyde loved all sports, be it basketball, hockey, baseball, or football.

And of course, he was a fan of any Pittsburgh team.

He loudly coached and refereed from a great vantage point, his favorite chair in the back room with a side order of peanuts and a beer.

Clyde was a very dear man who had a smile and conversation for anyone.

Over the years and with the arrival of grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Clyde soon became known with deepest affection as Papa Clyde to family members and friends.

He loved parties, be they his own or anyone else’s.

He considered himself to be an honorary member of the Paul McCloskey family of Crown and was always up for one of their birthdays, weddings or Christmas parties.

In earlier years, Clyde and Carole enjoyed traveling in their recreational vehicle to 48 of the 50 states and fishing trips to the interior of Canada.

Additional trips took them to Hawaii Ireland, and England.

This active couple was able to return to Alaska in 2003, in conjunction with their 50″ wedding anniversary, to tour the state and to revisit fond memories of Fairbanks Clyde and Carole celebrated their 68″ wedding anniversary May 4, 2021.

Clyde was a member of St. Joseph Church in Oil City and a 60+ year member of the Fryburg Sportsman’s Club.

Clyde was a kind, hardworking man, as well as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

His family brought him smiles of delight.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Ann, two daughters who called him “daddy, Sheryl Ann (Sherry) McCloskey and husband Michael, Sr., Christy Marie Szafran and husband, Fred, of Oil City, and son, Michael Joseph Licht and wife, Pam, of Rock Hill, SC. Papa Clyde’s grandchildren are Michael J. McCloskey, Jr, and wife Lindsey of Oil City, Meghan E. Ashworth and husband, Paul, of Newbold, Chesterfield, UK and Zachary M. Szafran of Woodridge, NJ. Aaron J. Szafran and wife, Eileen, of Williamsport, PA, and Andrew K. Szafran of Bradford, PA.

The following little people (great-grandchildren) complete the family, Jacob M. and Kelsey M. McCloskey of Oil City and Carleigh E., Elly C. and Wyatt P. of Newbold, Chesterfield, UK.

A sweet new addition arrived on December 7, 2021 and her name is Norah Carole Szafran.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Donna Stiltner and her husband, Dewey of OH, Susan Barsh of Oil City, and a brother-in-law, Raymond Hovis and his wife, Audrey of Spartanburg.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Maurice, Jr., Cletus, Charles (Dick) and Russell Licht; sisters; Rose Marie Songer, Grace Lenhart, Doris Mock, Helen Licht, Gloria Eisenman, and little sister, Kay Licht.

The family would sincerely like to express their thanks for the kind and efficient care given to dad daily by the wonderfully caring staff at Oakwood Heights and the AseraCare Hospice staff.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Visitation will be held on Thursday March 3 from 1:00P.M.-3:00 P.M. followed by a funeral service at 3 p.m. conducted by Rev. Mark Rusnak.

The V.E.T.S. Honor Guard will perform military honors at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home.

Internment will take place at the Mt. Irwin Cemetery in Wesleyville, PA.

The family requests that if memorial contributions are desired, please direct them in Clyde’s name to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA, 16364 or to the St. Elizabeth Center Food Pantry, 311 Emerald Street, Oil City, PA, 16301.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

