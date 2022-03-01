Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday February 25, 2022.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Isla Rae Pfister; his maternal grandmother, Lisa Santee; maternal great grandparents, William and Rita Santee; paternal grandparents, Bill Pfister (Bridget) and Theresa Pfister; paternal great grandparents, William and Judith Pfister; aunts, Alexis Dailey, Taylor Dailey and Sandra Hackwelder (Eric) and his cousins, Jayla Fattler, Livvy Hackwelder and Major Hackwelder.

Services will be held privately by Cole’s family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma’s Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.