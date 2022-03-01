 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]on.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Cole Matthew Pfister

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 07:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

Cole Matthew Pfister, infant son of Matthew W. and Alison Rae (Dailey) Pfister, went to be in the arms of Jesus on Friday February 25, 2022.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Isla Rae Pfister; his maternal grandmother, Lisa Santee; maternal great grandparents, William and Rita Santee; paternal grandparents, Bill Pfister (Bridget) and Theresa Pfister; paternal great grandparents, William and Judith Pfister; aunts, Alexis Dailey, Taylor Dailey and Sandra Hackwelder (Eric) and his cousins, Jayla Fattler, Livvy Hackwelder and Major Hackwelder.

Services will be held privately by Cole’s family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma’s Footprints, 412 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16502.

To send condolences go to edderfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.