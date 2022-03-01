Dale Edward Kightlinger, Jr., 55, of Franklin, died Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at his home.

He was born in Oil City on Feb. 23, 1966.

He was the son of the late Edward Dale Sr. and Patricia Ann Beatty Kightlinger.

He attended Oil City schools and was a U.S. Army veteran.

Dale was employed most of his working years as a delivery person.

He is survived by two daughters, Carla M. Kightlinger and Samantha D. Kightlinger, and a step-son, Timothy P. Radabaugh Jr., all of Oil City; three grandchildren: Shenee Kightlinger, Amora Davis, and Bristol Dombroski; two brothers, David and Thomas Kightlinger; three sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Peterson, Beth Boal, and Emily Beach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy S. Kightlinger; two sisters; and a brother-in-law.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions to assist the family with funeral expenses may be made to Hile-Best Funeral Home, PO Box 245, Seneca, PA 16346 (or online by clicking the ‘Donations’ tab above this obituary tribute page).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.hilebest.com.

