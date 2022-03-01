 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Donna E. Martz

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-LJmXnpQN7BSNGPxDonna E. Martz, 81, of Brookville formerly of Ringgold, died Friday morning, February 25, 2022 at Jefferson Manor.

Born on October 1, 1940 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Katherine Yount McAninch.

She attended Redbank High School and was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church.

On December 14, 1957 in New Bethlehem she married Richard Martz. He preceded her in death.

Her pastimes included camping, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family.

She enjoyed Buggy rides around her property and watching the wildlife.

Her survivors include her son, Steven(Rebecca) Martz; her daughters, Terri Martz, Laura(Mark) McCracken and Sue(Slick) Snyder; her grandchildren, Angela(David) Snyder, Heidi McCracken, Becky McCracken, Sheena(Garrison) Brown, Benjamin(Tara) Martz, Katie(Mark) Neale, Luke(Jessica) Snyder and Sienna Weston; her brother, Gary (Nikki) McAninch; her sisters, Margaret (Arnold) Bowers and Linda (Terry) Bowers; as well as numerous extended family members.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are her step mother, Fern McAninch; her brothers, Wallace and Kenneth McAninch; and her sisters, Loretta Fackender and Zelda Grube.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Martz.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10AM-12PM at Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825.

Following the visitation a memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, at Roseville Chapel with the Pastor James Fillhart, officiating.

Friends and family may order flowers, leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.