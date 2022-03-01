Donna E. Martz, 81, of Brookville formerly of Ringgold, died Friday morning, February 25, 2022 at Jefferson Manor.

Born on October 1, 1940 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Katherine Yount McAninch.

She attended Redbank High School and was a member of Ringgold United Methodist Church.

On December 14, 1957 in New Bethlehem she married Richard Martz. He preceded her in death.

Her pastimes included camping, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and spending time with her family.

She enjoyed Buggy rides around her property and watching the wildlife.

Her survivors include her son, Steven(Rebecca) Martz; her daughters, Terri Martz, Laura(Mark) McCracken and Sue(Slick) Snyder; her grandchildren, Angela(David) Snyder, Heidi McCracken, Becky McCracken, Sheena(Garrison) Brown, Benjamin(Tara) Martz, Katie(Mark) Neale, Luke(Jessica) Snyder and Sienna Weston; her brother, Gary (Nikki) McAninch; her sisters, Margaret (Arnold) Bowers and Linda (Terry) Bowers; as well as numerous extended family members.

Those preceding her in death in addition to her parents and husband are her step mother, Fern McAninch; her brothers, Wallace and Kenneth McAninch; and her sisters, Loretta Fackender and Zelda Grube.

Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, PA has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mrs. Martz.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5, 2022 from 10AM-12PM at Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825.

Following the visitation a memorial service will be held at 12 Noon, at Roseville Chapel with the Pastor James Fillhart, officiating.

