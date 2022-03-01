Emergency Crews Respond to Multi-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Clinton Township

CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Clinton Township.

According to Franklin-based State Police, this collision occurred around 4:29 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, on Interstate 80 westbound, near mile marker 36, in Clinton Township, Venango County.

Police say a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia operated by 24-year-old Mahad A. Fay, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, was along the right shoulder and a 2018 Ford F350 was stopped directly in front of the Freightliner. The Freightliner had a flat tire and the Ford pickup was a service truck with the mechanic 21-year-old Andrew G. Wheeler, of Butler, Pa., on the passenger side of the Freightliner, changing the flat tire.

A 2022 Kenworth Northwest T680 operated by 26-year-old Fayzullo Nurullaev, of Philadelphia, Pa., was traveling west in the right lane. Nurullaev was distracted and his tractor-trailer traveled over the white fog line and side-swiped the Freightliner causing disabling damage to the cab of the Kenworth and its trailer and to the trailer of the Freightliner. This caused debris to cover both lanes and bring traffic to a single lane, using the left shoulder. The Freightliner was pushed into the service truck causing minor damage.

The mechanic, Andrew Wheeler, was able to move away from the Freightliner prior to the impact and was not injured.

A passenger in the Freightliner 33-year-old Bashir M. Badal of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, was not injured.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene, while Hovis Auto and Truck Supply towed the vehicles from the scene and cleaned the debris from the roadway.

