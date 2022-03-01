Featured Local Job: Administrative Assistant

The Northwest Commission is seeking a full-time Administrative Assistant.

Employer: Northwest Commission

Employer Address: 395 Seneca St. Oil City, PA 16301

Job Type: Full-Time



Day shift, Monday through Friday

Job Description:

This position provides administrative support to the Operations Director including but not limited to preparing and proofreading internal and external correspondence and reports, assisting with new hire and board orientation preparation, coordinating the Request for Proposals and Executive Order 12372 process; assisting in quarterly IMPLAN process; coordinate and schedule internal and external meetings. Greet and direct visitors and notify staff of their arrival.

Eligible candidates must possess the following: excellent communication skills, both written and oral, professional demeanor, commitment to learning new technology, organizational and time management skills, initiative, self-motivation, and positive work ethic.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Familiarity with virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom. High school diploma required. Hourly rate commensurate with experience.

EOE

Please submit coverletter, resume, references, and wage requirements by March 3, 2022.

Benefits:

Health Insurance

Paid Time Off (PTO)

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

401k Matching

Retirement Plan

Flexible Spending Account

Employee Assistance Program

Resume, cover letter, references, and salary requirements accepted via email to [email protected]

Please answer the following questions in the body of the email:

Will you be able to reliably commute or relocate to Oil City, PA 16301 for this job?

What percentage of the time are you willing to travel?

How many years of administrative support experience do you have?

Are you authorized to work in the United States?

Please specify your minimum wage requirement when submitting.

