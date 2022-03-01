Featured Local Job: Business Manager – Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Business Manager.

Requirements: Associate’s Degree in Business Administration, Business Management, Accounting or Related Field. Bachelor’s/MBA Preferred.

Experience in the financial field, business management, and administrative functions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrated decision-making and problem-solving abilities.

Salary commensurate with experience and education.

Submit cover letter, resume, and references to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline for Applications is March 18, 2022.



Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.