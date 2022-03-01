Featured Local Job: Multiple Opportunities- Clarion Hospital

Here is a list of career opportunities currently being offered at the Clarion Hospital.

Download this PDF for a full description of each position.

Paramedic – Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Med/Surg – Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – ICU – Full-Time

Certified or Registered Respiratory Therapist – Full-Time, Per-Diem

Polysomnographic Tech/EEG Tech – Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN – Swing/Rehab. – Full-Time

LPN – Med/Surg – Full-Time, Per-Diem

Staff Nurse, RN – ED – Full-Time

Radiation Therapist – Per-Diem

Radiology Tech – Part-Time, Per-Diem

Housekeeping Aide – Full-time

Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Dietary Aide – Full-Time

Wheelchair Van Driver– Full-Time

Registration Clerk –Full-Time

Lead Registration Clerk – Full-Time

Ultrasound Tech –Full-Time

Central Sterile Technician – Full-Time

CT Technologist – Per-Diem

EMT– Full-Time

Nurse Extern – Per-Diem

Clerk/Phlebotomist – Full-Time

ED Unit Secretary or ED Technician – Full-Time

Care Transition Navigator – Full-Time

LPN – Rehab./Swing Bed Unit– Per-Diem

COVID Screening Desk – Part-Time/Temp

Nuclear Medicine Technician- Full-Time

Staff Nurse, RN – Surgicare/PACU – Full-Time

Medical Records Coder – Full-Time

Healthworks LPN – Full-Time

Nursing Supervisor – Full-Time

Chief Medical Technologist – Full-Time

Excellent benefits package available. Apply at www.clarionhospital.org or e-mail a resume to [email protected]

