George Rea, 85, of Clintonville passed peacefully at home, February 27, 2022.

George was born February 9, 1937 in Argentine, Butler County.

He was the son of the late Herman and Florence Rea.

George proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a US Marine.

George was married to Bonny “Kay Rea.

After Kay’s passing, he married Evelyn Rea, she proceeded him in death also.

George was a very hard worker.

He started out in 1960 building the car wash and laundromat in Clintonville and also built a warehouse behind it for Lance Candy Company.

He built cabinets out of his workshop for the local area for many years.

He built the trailer park in Clintonville as well.

He owned and operated Rea Excavating for numerous years.

He opened graves in the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery and 9 other surrounding cemeteries in the area.

George retired from Hickman Lumber where he installed the log landings for the trucks.

He was a member of the Union Presbyterian Church in Clintonville.

Other memberships George enjoyed where the VFW in Cherry Valley, American Legion and the 521 Parker Allegheny Canby Lodge.

George was surrounded by numerous great friends that filled his days.

Bill McKinley would come to George’s and always share a bowl of ice cream and some bible scripture together.

George always looked forward to Dick Burk coming to take him to haircuts and some back road rides.

Every Saturday Bob Hovis brought George a fresh fry pie for them to enjoy while telling lies.

Earle McKinley kept George in good spirts with story telling and cold Busch beers.

George’s family treasured each of these relationships and where very thankful for them.

George’s quick wit and one liners like, How are you today George, his response always being “meaner than hell” will be dearly missed.

George loved to be hunting with his family when his health permitted and never passed up a chance to go out for supper.

George is survived by his son Gerry Rea and his wife Lynn of Harrisville, his step children Jim Stolter and Jennifer Keyser both of North Carolina. His son in law Romeo Chiu and his wife Desiree of Clintonville. His grandchildren Grant Rea and his wife Lacie, Brayden Rea and his wife Kaitlyn, Noelle Malliard and her husband Eric, Abbi Rodriguez and her husband Kyle, Christopher Chiu, Ryan Chiu, Lorraine Chiu and John Keyser.

George’s great grandchildren Gavin and Ryleigh Rea, Kaiden Rea and one on the way in Realynn Malliard where cherished by George.

George was welcomed into heaven by his parents, Kay and Evelyn, his daughter Gayle Rea and Gina Chiu, his twin sister Gloria Daugherty and her husband Bill, and sister Louise Wassum and her husband Lloyd and a step son in law Don Keyser.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2-4 and 6-8.

Funeral services will take place Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the funeral home at 11:00 am with Rev. Mark Frailey officiating from the Union Presbyterian Church.

George’s friend Bill McKinley will be assisting with reading some scripture him and George shared together.

Burial will take place at the Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.