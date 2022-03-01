Larry P. Anthony, 71, of Sligo, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at his home.

He was born on August 26, 1950 in Brookville; son of the late Velma Byerly Anthony.

Larry was a graduate of Union High School.

He married the love of his life, Cheryl A. Kaltenbach, on May 22, 1982 at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Lucinda by Rev. Joseph Burke and she survives him.

Larry worked at Crawford Furniture in New Bethlehem until it shut down.

He then worked at Walmart for 10 years until he retired.

Larry attended the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan.

Larry is survived by his wife, Cheryl of 39 years; his son, Joshua P. Anthony of Sligo; his daughter, Stacey A. Burris and her husband, Scott, of Parker; his granddaughter, Adalynn R. Burris, also of Parker; and his beloved cat, Princess.

He is also survived by his nephew, Alan Catchpole, and his nieces, Amy Bent and Kayla Engel.

In addition to his mother, Larry was preceded in death by his sister, Linda R. Polliard, who passed away on January 17, 2016, and his brother-in-law, Gilbert Polliard.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarion with Rev. Monty Sayers presiding.

Interment will follow in the Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lucinda.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Larry’s honor to the Clarion Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

