Local Couple Encourages Community Involvement in Clarion County Orphan Care Alliance

CLARION, Pa, (EYT) – A local couple is encouraging the community to become involved in Clarion County Orphan Care Alliance.

The alliance is part of a statewide support group for families who have adopted children or who serve as foster parents.

County Coordinator Meagan Wrhen was drawn to the organization after she experienced the needs of parents first-hand.

“My husband BJ and I adopted our little girl in 2017 through foster care. We fostered for several, but with the adoption of our daughter, it was apparent that our community was lacking some resources.”

“What I have found is that once you have a foster adoptive child in the county, there’s no support system with people helping. My interests then grew with the Orphan Alliance. What we offer is a group of five people surrounding each family that has adopted or is fostering or biological families that need support.”

The five people can provide whatever that family needs.

“The reason we picked five is that there’s sometimes there are five weeks in a month, so each of those members will make a meal for the family. The family can get one meal a week geared for them.

“They don’t have to worry about dinner one time a week. We can offer services like taking the load off by mowing the grass, being a child mentor, and taking the child out for an ice cream cone or something to get them out of the house. We can babysit for a date night for the parents. All of that has to be approved through training, mandated reporter, and things, but we go through all of that.”

The Wrhens have one adopted and two biological children.

Developing some insight and suggestions for providing support, Megan talked with her pastor at church, and he invited her to a meeting to see what someone from the Pennsylvania Orphan Alliance had to say.

“I knew God had me exactly where I was supposed to be at that moment, and the speaker later invited me to be the Clarion County Coordinator. We now have 22 children in care right now, and we live in a rural community.

“We have 26 foster homes in our community, 19 of our traditional are kinship foster homes. We have seven school districts in our county, and we must have foster families in each school district so that the children don’t experience huge displacement. If they are placed in different houses, they can at least continue to attend their same school with the kinship foster homes.”

A Gateway portal will also allow families to list their material needs for their children.

“We recently had no pants for a foster kiddo or something as large as a bed where a family was on that database, and people can volunteer to donate those items.”

The Alliance works closely with Children and Youth Services (CYS) for anyone who wants to adopt or foster.

“We have 11 local churches that are willing to partner with us and move forward in this movement of support system for children and families (who) so desperately need that. We need that to be successful.

“I’m excited to see where God is taking this, and I would love for you all to join me in this movement – become a church representative, or be a part of the care community, join the Gateway, be a foster family. With God leading you, reach out and message me. I can help you with the process.”

Meagan’s cell number is 814-221-1807.

The churches involved, in no particular order, are as follows:

• Zion Church;

• Grace Community Church in Sligo;

• First Baptist Church in Clarion;

• Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion;

•.New Hope Church in Clarion;

• Epicenter Church in Clarion;

• Cornerstone Church;

• Pisgah Presbyterian Church in Corsica;

• First United Methodist Church in Clarion;

• Grace Baptist Church in New Bethlehem; and

• St. Charles Church in New Bethlehem.

