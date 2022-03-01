 

Lois Jones

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-ep8GKpU0CmOoLois Jones, age 87, of Rimersburg, passed away on February 28, 2022 at Shippenville Healthcare Center.

She was born July 23, 1934 in Curllsville, she was the daughter of Charles Emerson and Paulene (Gathers) Byers.

Lois was a long time member of the Reidsburg Baptist Church, where she served as secretary. Lois enjoyed serving the Lord, working puzzles and watching game shows.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Nelson Jones, Sr., son, Gerald Jones, Jr., sisters, Carol Eisenman, Vera Montgomery, Dawn Wengel, brothers, Dean, Larry, and Wayne Byers.

Those left to cherish Lois’ life are son, Jeff Jones and Bonnie Best of Rimersburg, daughter, Debra Hildebran and husband Steve of Lenoir, NC, sisters, Kay Hollingsworth of Winter Haven, FL. and Ellen of Sligo. Grandchildren, Renee Dunlap, Kari Ann, Greta, Amy, and Kristal and a number of great and great-great grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Lois’ life will be held from 2pm to 3:30pm on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 3:30pm.

Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


