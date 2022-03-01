Megan Renee Doyle, 35, a resident of Oil City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 24, 2022 at home.

She was the daughter of James Vanderhoof of Erie, and Tina Prestipino of Franklin.

Surviving are her children: Richard and Miracle Marinaro of Oil City; and her husband, Mark Doyle also of Oil City.

Also surviving is her aunt, Kelly Dunkle and her partner, Michael Fleckenstine; a brother, Michael Kightlinger all of Pittsburgh; a few cousins: April Dunkle, and her children: Chance (Damecka) Dunkle, Derrick Jones, Jr., DaLeah Jones, and D’Mellow Jones all of Oil City; Edward Dunkle, Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Dunkle, and their three children: Justin, Alexis and Brooklyn Dunkle all of Oil City; and Kristen Sutley and her husband, Tim, and their two children: Keelie and Grayson Sutley of Fertigs.

Megan attended the Oil City Area Schools growing up.

In her spare time, she enjoyed listening to music and singing.

She was also a big movie and actor Queen.

If you ever had a question about a movie or a particular actor, Megan more than likely had the answer.

She also enjoyed spending time with her babies, close family and friends.

Megan enjoyed long walks and definitely long talks. She had a big heart, and if you needed help you could always ask her, even if she needed help herself she would still try to find a way to help you and make sure you were ok.

Megan is going to be sadly missed by so many, as she touched a lot of people’s lives in her 35 years of life.

Megan was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Connie J. Oakes; and by her brother, Robert Laverty.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date, per the family’s request.

Megan’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with burial costs, and to help with her children and her husband.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

