 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Oberlander Announces Veterans Outreach Services to Resume

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Donna OberlanderCLARION, Pa. – An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at Rep. Donna Oberlander’s (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) district offices.

Beginning in March, Oberlander said that Bradley Baranski will resume his in-person outreach hours in Clarion and will begin them virtually in Elderton.

“Brad has been able to assist numerous residents with a variety of veteran- or service-related concerns,” Oberlander said. “We are happy to continue to offer this service in person at our Clarion office and to expand to our Elderton office through virtual means. I am hopeful people will take advantage of this valuable resource.”

He will be available in the Clarion office on the second Friday of the month, beginning March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Virtual hours will be available in Elderton beginning Friday, March 18.

Some of the services available to veterans and their dependents include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education, and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans benefits or the U.S. Veterans Administration.

Residents do not need to make an appointment if visiting Clarion. If residents wish to use the virtual service in Elderton, they should call ahead.

For more information, call the Clarion office at 814-226-9000 or the Elderton office at 724-354-3500.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.