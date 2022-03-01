Oberlander Announces Veterans Outreach Services to Resume

CLARION, Pa. – An American Legion veterans service officer will again be assisting veterans, active military members and their families during special outreach hours at Rep. Donna Oberlander’s (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) district offices.

Beginning in March, Oberlander said that Bradley Baranski will resume his in-person outreach hours in Clarion and will begin them virtually in Elderton.

“Brad has been able to assist numerous residents with a variety of veteran- or service-related concerns,” Oberlander said. “We are happy to continue to offer this service in person at our Clarion office and to expand to our Elderton office through virtual means. I am hopeful people will take advantage of this valuable resource.”

He will be available in the Clarion office on the second Friday of the month, beginning March 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Virtual hours will be available in Elderton beginning Friday, March 18.

Some of the services available to veterans and their dependents include assistance with compensation, pension, death benefits, education, and health care, as well as any issues pertaining to veterans benefits or the U.S. Veterans Administration.

Residents do not need to make an appointment if visiting Clarion. If residents wish to use the virtual service in Elderton, they should call ahead.

For more information, call the Clarion office at 814-226-9000 or the Elderton office at 724-354-3500.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.