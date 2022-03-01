 

Police Release Details of Suspected DUI Rollover Crash on Route 66

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

police-redFARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the details of a suspected DUI rollover crash that occurred on State Route 66.

According to PSP Marienville, this accident happened around 3:55 p.m. on February 19 on State Route 66, just south of its intersection with State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say 23-year-old Cole M. Bergbigler, of Butler, was traveling north on Route 66 in a 2018 Ford F-150XLT. The vehicle exited the east side of the roadway and struck a utility pole guy wire.

The vehicle then barrel-rolled one and 3/4 times. It came to a final rest on its left side, with the front facing in a western direction.

Clarion Hospital Ambulance transported Bergbigler to Clarion Hospital for suspected minor injuries.

One passenger in his vehicle, 50-year-old Scott L. Musthaf, of Creekside, suffered suspected minor injuries, but he was not transported.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Garrett J. Legrand, of Butler, was not injured.

None of the occupants of the vehicle were using seat belts.

Bergbigler was found to be under the influence of alcohol, according to Marienville-based State Police.

Police say charges have been filed.

Snyder’s Auto Body and Farmington Fire Department assisted at the scene.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Monday, February 28, 2022.


