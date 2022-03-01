Raymond D. Miller, Jr., 79, a resident of 1468 Belmar Road, Franklin died peacefully Thursday, February 24, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his children, following a courageous battle with an extended illness.

He was born August 10, 1942 in Oil City, the eldest son of the late Raymond Miller, Sr. and his late wife, Elsie.

He was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He spent three years serving his country in the U.S. Army.

He was employed at Oil Well Supply Company in Oil City, from where he retired.

Later on, he was employed as a security guard where he provided services at Electralloy and Latrobe Steel.

In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, billiards, rebuilding his 1986 Camaro, and NASCAR; however, his most enjoyment came from spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters: Angel M. Bianchi of Franklin, and Suzette R. Miller of Polk; and by his son, Raymond D. Miller, III of Franklin; three grandsons: Aiden R. Botts of Polk, Primo Z. Bianchi of Harrisburg, and Ryan Miller of Georgia; three granddaughters, Caitlin D. Miller of Georgia, Giovanna Bianchi of Oil City, and Ariyanna R. Miller of Polk.

Also surviving are siblings: James Miller and wife Sandra of York, Donald Miller of Seneca, Gordon Miller and wife Brenda of Kentucky, John Miller and wife Ronda of Cooperstown, Linda Hall of Franklin, Fay Sharpe and husband Ray of Seneca, Gay Swartz and husband Jim of Franklin; in addition to many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his beloved wife Karol, his adored daughter, Ramanda D. Milford, and two sisters: Janice Warring and Dolores Frantz.

Raymond will be deeply missed by his children, extended family and friends.

Family and friends may call Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 9-11 AM in the Galloway United Methodist Church, 196 Seysler Road, Franklin.

Funeral services in celebration of Raymond’s life will take place at 11 AM in the church with Pastor Roy Gearhart officiating.

Immediately following the funeral services, full military honors will be accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin at the church.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Raymond’s name to either: The Wounded Warrior Project or any organization of your choice supporting our veterans.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St, Franklin, Pa 16323.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave your note of condolence, if desired.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.