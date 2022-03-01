Sherry Lee (Caylor) Hoover, age 66, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 1, 1955 to the late Frank D. and Violet Ann (Dandoy) Caylor.

Sherry enjoyed the outdoors, playing bingo, animals of all kind, and she loved her family, she especially enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew her, especially her family, she will never be forgotten.

Sherry is survived by five children; Melinda L. (Drury) Pierce and significant other William E. Hughes of Oil City, Melony L. (Drury) Green of Alaska, John E. Minock of Alaska, Tereesa R. (Minock) Brown and significant other Randy Taylor of Oil City, Stephanie L. (Minock) Conner and significant other Adam MacCready of Oil City.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Nikkia R. Lindstrom of Oil City, Allyson R. Lindstrom and significant other Alex Warner of Oil City, Brandon L. Titus and significant other Cheyenne Smith of Titusville, Felecia A. (Minock) Jenkins of Franklin, Kristen (Bernard) Madison and significant other Elijah Madison, Austin Bernard, Chance Taylor of Oil City, Sean Taylor of Oil City, Meaghan Minock of California, Danielle Green, Terrell Minock, Khaila Minock, John, Emily, all of Alaska .

She is also survived by five great-grandchildren; a sister Pamala Caylor of Polk City, Florida; a special friend, Dallas Hoover of Franklin; and life-long friends Donna Vertha and Karen Irwin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Doug Caylor , and a very special friend, Rick Miller.

A memorial service will be held at the Seneca Seventh Day Adventist located at 189 Meadow Road in Seneca, PA 16346 on Sunday, March 20th from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., and is open to family and friends.

The celebration of life will include a service and food and refreshments.

Funeral arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Sherry’s family, visit www.hilebest.com.

