Steven L. Reed, 68, of Spartansburg, PA went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on February 25, 2022 after a long battle with Covid at UPMC Hamot.

He was born July 6, 1953 in Punxsutawney, PA.

He grew up spending a lot of time at his grandparents’ farms, which had a big influence on his life and made for stories and life lessons he enjoyed telling.

He was a 1972 graduate of Badger High School, Kinsman, OH.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie (George) Reed whom he married in 1974.

In the end, it was his goal to be married for 48 years to his sweetheart on February 23, 2022, of which he did.

Surviving are four children, April (Randy) Zimmerman of Corry, PA, Jason (Erin) Reed of Centerville, PA, Harmony (Tyler) Chundrlek of Spring Creek, PA and Ethan (Amanda) Reed of Spartansburg, PA.

Also surviving are 11 grandchildren, Bethany and Shiloh Zimmerman, Gwendalyn, Steven and Parker Reed, Frank, Grace, Gideon and Jael Chundrlek and Eli and Stanley Reed.

He was the son of William Reed of Kinsman, OH and the late Jane (Smith) Reed.

Also surviving is a sister, Laura Newman of AZ and a brother, Gordon Reed of OH.

Steve retired from Moon Tool & Die as a designer engineer in 2020 where he made many friends, some of whom he considered “his boys” that were like sons to him.

He loved spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren, which included activities such as fishing, hunting and family gatherings.

He enjoyed hosting camping/cookouts at his cabin and invited everyone who crossed his path.

No one was a stranger to him because he loved talking to everyone and sharing with them how good God was to him.

He spent a lot of time at his cabin hunting, talking and working with his friend and “brother,” Bill Rasey and his dog, Louie.

Steve was a member of the Resurrection Baptist Church of Titusville, PA.

It was a blessing to him to be able to preach about his Saviour when the opportunity arose.

He often shared his testimony of when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Saviour on February 15, 1971.

Those that knew him often heard him say: “But God.” “It’s never wrong to do right.” “Hallelujah! Glory to God” “Good morning or mornin” no matter what time of day it was and “God is so much better to me than I deserve.”

He was loved so very much and will be greatly missed by his family and the many friends he made along the path of his life here on earth.

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday March 4, 2022 from 5-8 pm at Valley View Mennonite Church 24313 PA-89 & PA-77, Spartansburg, PA 16434 and on Saturday March 5, 2022 from 12 until the time of the service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Jim Waugh, Drew Hogan and David Lindsey officiating.

Burial will immediate follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Spartansburg, PA.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family in c/o Hatheway- Tedesco Funeral Home, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Please sign Steve’s online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

