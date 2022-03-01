As the VNA’s Bereavement & Spiritual Counselor, Nancy Jeannerat Provides Much-Needed Emotional Support

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – In high school, Nancy Jeannerat used to be a close confidant for many of her peers.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“In high school, I just seemed to have a knack for listening,” she told exploreClarion.com. “Occasionally, the other students would come get me out of class to talk to me, and for whatever reason, the teachers would allow them to do that – which I always thought was kind of interesting.”

It was these same listening skills that propelled her career forward from Keystone High School to college at Clarion University for her undergraduate studies and Slippery Rock University for her master’s degree in counseling and psychology education.

Coming out of college, Nancy worked as a counselor, and in 1995 helped open a faith-based counseling center at the Liberty Street Church of God, now the Trinity Point Church of God. Around that time, she started employment with the county government and was eventually hired as the County Administrator for Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities, a position she held until July 2021.

Shortly after her retirement from the county, Nancy found herself with a job many would consider uncomfortable – at the very least. She became the bereavement and spiritual care counselor in October of 2021 for the Clarion Forest VNA hospice program.

“Sometimes people react to me like, ‘Oh, that would be depressing.’” Nevertheless, Nancy added that “one of the most significant things that I will ever do in my life is to just be there for (hospice)

patients. We like to think that we are helping them die with dignity.”

Federal regulations require an agency that offers a hospice program to provide bereavement services.

“The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services require a hospice program to include counseling services that are available to the patient and the family to assist in minimizing the stress and problems that may arise for terminal illness,” said Clarion Forest VNA CEO Lisa Steiner. “These counseling services must include bereavement, dietary, and spiritual counseling.”

Nancy spends her days planning and doing as many in-home visits as she can. She explained her job is to be with hospice patients in a non-nursing role and tend to their spiritual needs and provide emotional care as the patient transitions towards the end of life.

Listening is the key that defines the dynamics between Nancy and her patients.

“Sometimes they’ll ask questions and sometimes you have to actually approach a subject for them because it’s awkward for some people,” she said. “There are some people who have a pretty well-developed spiritual life, and they’ll talk to you about how they’ve been involved with their spiritual life for years and years.

“Sometimes people’s spiritual approach to life is not like my spiritual approach to life. If you know anything about The Beatles, you know they said their albums were spiritual in nature. You run across people who are like that, so you just try to meet them where they’re at and try to bring to them something that’s of comfort or significance to them.”

Nancy added, “If you can put a bright spot in the middle of one of their days, it just feels like you’ve accomplished something.”

In-house visits are normally conducted twice a month, although there is room for a patient to ask for more if they need it.

“We always reserve room for the patient to say what they need. If they need more than that, we’ll happily change the plan of care to meet whatever their need is.”

Following a patient’s death, Nancy said the VNA keeps up with his/her family for up to 13 months through phone calls, mailers, and in-home visits. The VNA also gives families the opportunity to make “memory bears” to remember their loved ones.

“What we have them do is give us an article of clothing from the person who has passed, and then we have some volunteers who make that piece of clothing into a memory bear. Like a teddy bear that was made out of mom’s robe or dad’s flannel shirt,” Nancy explained.

According to Nancy, for many families and patients, hospice care might be overwhelming, and many chose not to engage the services that she provides at the beginning of the term of care. However, she can start with new patients and families when they are ready.

Nancy said she has experienced patients being hesitant to engage with their spirituality or emotional needs.

“I have one patient who we thought may be disinterested in the program at the beginning, but after I visited him, he was so warm and welcoming. I’m so glad we got to go in person because it was a very different impression than on the phone,” she said.

“You can imagine some of the families have had a rough go in life. That’s not a good spiritual place to be in. You just go where they’re at. If they’re angry about it, you just let them talk, just being non-judgmental, letting them be who they are and not trying to talk them into what someone else wants them to be.”

Nancy said her job is rewarding, as every patient visit leaves her with a feeling of having learned from the patient.

“You come out just like, ‘Wow, the things that I’ve been taught, the things that I learned today, there’s just no word for them,’” she said. “Really, I love this job. I feel it’s very suited to my skills and kind of what lights me up.”

Nancy is married and has two grown daughters and one grandson. She is a self-taught musician and occasionally busts out the guitar during a patient visit to sing hymns or other songs.

In her free time, she plays the guitar on the praise team at Trinity Point Church of God and is part of the all-girls bluegrass band Gravel Lick. Recently, she learned to repair violins, which she calls “very calm and relaxing.” She also enjoys riding motorcycles.

