A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Rain showers before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 3am, then a chance of snow showers after 3am. Low around 23. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Light and variable wind.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Saturday Night – Showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday – Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday – Showers. High near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

