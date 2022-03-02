Amended Clarion County Career Center Agreement One School Board Shy From Adoption

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Amended Articles of Agreement for the Clarion County Career Center have been making the rounds through all Clarion County schools with only one district left to ratify.

(Pictured above: The Clarion County Career Center is host to a wide educational curriculum that includes programs in diesel and automotive technologies, police science, cosmetology, and construction.)

The updated agreement would change a long-standing practice of the career center: giving back to the districts the annual vocational reimbursement subsidy.

Previously, the districts received all the subsidies from the career center; the amended articles would split it, with the career center keeping 40% for an initial period of three years followed by 30% afterward.

“Our articles of agreement, whenever I reviewed them, did not have any language that states the vocational reimbursement money was to go back to the sending schools,” Clarion County Career Center Executive Director Traci Wildeson told exploreClarion.com.

“That started the process of making sure that we had articles of agreement that reflect our practice. In doing that, we started having discussions. There are things that we need to repair, upgrade here at the school, and how can we have a funding source to do that.”

Wildeson explained the vocational reimbursement subsidy is given to technical schools by the state for the purpose of building improvements and equipment maintenance and upgrades.

“Knowing that, we looked at – Is there a portion, even though that money is supposed to come to the career and tech schools? Is there a portion we could keep and send some back to the sending schools as they’re used to, to kind of be able to do both things?” she said.

Wildeson said she did not know why the practice was to give the subsidy back in full to the school districts, as that decision was made before she came to the career center.

Regarding potential payments toward a bond for improvements to the career center, Wildeson said school districts would still pay for the bond under the new agreement.

“If the school needed a bond for a major project as has been done in the past – yes, a bond is taken out and the seven schools pay that bond. That has been done in the past,” she said.

The agreement also includes a perpetuity clause stating the subsidy arrangement would continue until it was modified, which Wildeson said was normal.

“The Articles of Agreement is an agreement between the seven sending schools. The seven schools, this is their career and tech center. That is their agreement of their working and operation of the schools. That is a legal document that is in effect until it needs to be changed, and at that point in time, we would do the same process that we’re doing now,” she said.

In an email to exploreClarion.com, Wildeson added, “Each career and technical center has different articles of agreement and ways in which they handle the vocational reimbursement. The concept of retaining a portion of this reimbursement has been done successfully in other CTCs for the same purpose as the career center – for building improvements/repairs. We do not have any plans to obtain a bond.”

So far, the Amended Articles of Agreement have been approved by six of the seven Clarion County school boards, with Clarion-Limestone being the last one left. During the board’s combined work session and business meeting on February 16, concerns were raised about the district having to contribute to a bond and the perpetuity of the agreement. The board discussed the agreement but did not take any action on it.

C-L Board President Nathaniel Parker noted at the beginning of a discussion of the agreement that a motion to approve the articles had failed due to the lack of a second at their previous board meeting on January 26.

“My understanding was that there was a question raised that if we agree with the withholding amount that’s been proposed, would we then later have to be required to contribute to a bond for a building project? My personal feeling is that we have to put that in there. They’re saying that if the money is going to be used for the building, then we would not be asked to contribute to a bond,” Parker said.

Board member Gary Sproul brought up the perpetuity issue.

“There’s no ending time for this. It can go on forever, and I really think there should be a time frame. Seven years? Ten years? They can keep taking money that belongs to us,” he said.

“I don’t want to lose $13,000.00 of our taxpayers’ money and then turn around and do bonds for $40,000.00 or $50,000.00. That’s a $63,000.00 swing. I think we should put a five-year limit on it, and then it goes to 100% back to the school district, or if at some point, they had a capital project they were asking to pay for,” board member Dave Eggleton explained.

Other Clarion County school districts showed support for the agreement.

Union Superintendent Dr. John Kimmell said that “in one way or another, the districts would end up paying that amount of money whether it would be through them keeping the reimbursement or going out to get a bond or a loan, and then the districts would have to pay that loan.”

According to North Clarion Superintendent Steve Young, the North Clarion School Board had voted to approve the agreement 9-0.

“They understand the money will be used to address capital projects,” Young explained. “There’s some HVAC, lighting, and building security things. Down the road, the roof. We see the career center as an extension of North Clarion, so we want to make sure our students have everything to be successful. Whether you pay that money back now or you’re going to pay it later, for me it’s what pocket do you want to take it out of. Those improvements have to be made.”

Vocational Reimbursement for the 2021-2022 School Year and Career Center Enrollment by District (Data provided by the Clarion County Career Center)

