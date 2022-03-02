 

Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 12:03 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Clarion Hospital testingCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 28, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 02/27/2022: 21,750
Test obtained at CH: 17,741
Positives: 4,645

Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 02/27/2022: 104,797
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,051
Positives: 17,374

Hospital Inpatients as of 02/28/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 02/25/2022.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 3 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 02/26/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note #1: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Note #2: Beginning Monday, February 28, 2022, Butler Health Clarion Hospital will be issuing updates once a week, on Mondays.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

