Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases and one death since their previous report.
The previous report was released on Thursday, February 24, 2022.
Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 28, 2022
Testing
Clarion Hospital
Total tests thru 02/27/2022: 21,750
Test obtained at CH: 17,741
Positives: 4,645
Butler Memorial Hospital
Total tests thru 02/27/2022: 104,797
Tests obtained at BMH: 30,051
Positives: 17,374
Hospital Inpatients as of 02/28/2022, 7:30 a.m.:
Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 0 suspected. 2 confirmed. 0 ICU.
DOH reporting: CH reported 1 death on 02/25/2022.
Butler Memorial Hospital: 8 patients. 0 suspected. 8 confirmed. 3 ICU.
DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death on 02/26/2022.
Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:
– Wear a mask
– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.
– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.
– If you feel sick, stay home.
Note #1: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.
Note #2: Beginning Monday, February 28, 2022, Butler Health Clarion Hospital will be issuing updates once a week, on Mondays.
