Charles E. Ion, Jr., 73, of Espyville, passed away, February 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 11, 1949 in Akron, Ohio, a son of Charles E. Ion, Sr. and Eleanor McLaughlin Ion.

He married Hazel A. Staub on June 11, 1991.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In Charles’ spare time, he enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, motorcycles, specifically Triumph Motorcycles, later in life he enjoyed traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory alongside his loving wife, Hazel; is a daughter, Patricia L. Ion and partner, David of Espyville; two sons, David A. Sciandra of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Eric A. Ion and his wife, Christie of Angola, New York; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; close friend, Toto Falcone of Montedoro, Sicily; and an uncle, Charles Scinndra of Cayuga, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services held at this time.

Memorial donations in Charles’ memory may be made to Dogs 2 Dog Tags, PO Box 262, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, or https://www.dogs2dogtags.org/donate.

Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charles’ Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.