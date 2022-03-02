 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Charles E. Ion, Jr.

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 06:03 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Ikb1GOexeYoKgmxCharles E. Ion, Jr., 73, of Espyville, passed away, February 26, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 11, 1949 in Akron, Ohio, a son of Charles E. Ion, Sr. and Eleanor McLaughlin Ion.

He married Hazel A. Staub on June 11, 1991.

He graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

In Charles’ spare time, he enjoyed NASCAR, fishing, motorcycles, specifically Triumph Motorcycles, later in life he enjoyed traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory alongside his loving wife, Hazel; is a daughter, Patricia L. Ion and partner, David of Espyville; two sons, David A. Sciandra of Indiana, Pennsylvania, and Eric A. Ion and his wife, Christie of Angola, New York; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; close friend, Toto Falcone of Montedoro, Sicily; and an uncle, Charles Scinndra of Cayuga, Canada.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services held at this time.

Memorial donations in Charles’ memory may be made to Dogs 2 Dog Tags, PO Box 262, Sheboygan Falls, WI 53085, or https://www.dogs2dogtags.org/donate.

Arrangements are in the care of Ryan M. Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 544 Chestnut Street, Meadville.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Charles’ Book of Memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.