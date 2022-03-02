Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Eggplant Rollatini

Your family will request this recipe time and time again!

Ingredients

1 large eggplant

1 tablespoon salt

Sauce:

1 small onion, chopped

1/4 cup olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (15 ounces) tomato sauce

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) diced tomatoes

1/2 cup chicken broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

2 teaspoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Filling:

1 carton (15 ounces) ricotta cheese

1 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup minced fresh parsley

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Coating:

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1 cup seasoned bread crumbs

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Dash each salt and pepper

Oil for frying

Directions

-Peel and slice eggplant lengthwise into fifteen 1/8-in.-thick slices. Place in a colander over a plate; sprinkle with salt and toss. Let stand 30 minutes.

-Meanwhile, for sauce, in a large saucepan, saute onion in oil. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in remaining sauce ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered until flavors are blended, stirring occasionally, 20-25 minutes. Rinse and drain eggplant.

-In a large bowl, combine filling ingredients; set aside.

-Place eggs in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, combine bread crumbs, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Dip eggplant in eggs, then bread crumb mixture.

-In an electric skillet or deep skillet, heat 1/2 in. of oil to 375°. Fry eggplant in batches until golden brown, 2-3 minutes on each side. Drain on paper towels.

-Preheat oven to 375°. Spoon 1 cup sauce into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Spread 2 rounded tablespoons of filling over each eggplant slice. Carefully roll up and place seam side down in baking dish. Spoon remaining sauce over roll-ups. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Cover and bake until bubbly, 30-35 minutes.

