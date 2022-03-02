Clarion County YMCA Announces Spring Programs

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA has announced upcoming programs for the months of March, April, and May.

TEEN 3-ON-3 MARCH MADNESS BASKETBALL LEAGUE

This league for ages 13+ will be in bracket-style format and will take place on Friday nights from 5-7 pm from March 4-25. The regular season will have four games. Week 5 will consist of a championship bracket. Survive and advance. Teams are guaranteed at least one game per week. The tournaments will be held in the YMCA gymnasium.

Teens Ages 13-19

March 4, 11, 18 & 25; Fridays, 5-7 pm

$100/Team

WOMEN’S ADULT BASKETBALL LEAGUE

This league is for adult women 18 & over. The regular season will run Tuesday nights, 7 pm—9 pm, beginning March 15th. Teams are guaranteed five regular season games, plus one playoff game. Playoffs start April 19.

Women Ages 18+

March 15—April 12; Tuesday Nights 7—9 pm

$200 per team

Register by March 11

SPORTS OF ALL SORTS

This is a rotational sports program for youth ages 6-12, increasing physical activity by learning different sports each week. The program is instructed by YMCA staff and volunteers who will present the rules of each game, practice fundamentals, and then all participants will play. Offerings include traditional and non-traditional sports, neighborhood games, and international games.

Thursdays, 5-6:30 pm

Held March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

$25/Member; $45/Non-Member

MICROSPORTS FOR MINIS

This is a rotational sport/activity for children ages 4-5, focusing on learning new games over the course of three months. Each month a new sport/activity will be introduced and practiced over three sessions. Each session will focus on gross motor skills and physical activity.

March 14, 21, 28—Obstacle Island

April 14, 21, 28—Mini Gymnastics

May 9, 16, 23—Capture the Flag

Ages Pre-K and K (4-5)

Monday Nights; 4:00—5:00 pm; YMCA Gymnasium

Monthly Fee: $15/Members; $30/non-Members

BORN TO RUN

This is a learn-to-run program for youth ages 6-12. The Y will teach proper form for running, warm-up & stretching, how to pace, distance running and improving times. The goal is to help youth develop a love for running by setting small, attainable goals.

Ages 6-12

Wednesdays the YMCA 5:00—6:00 pm

Saturdays at the County Park 9:30 am

May 4—May 28; Register by May 3

$25/Members; $45/Non-Members

SPRING SOCCER CLINIC

This outdoor clinic will run four consecutive Fridays in May at the YMCA. Sessions begin at 5:00 pm. The program will focus on the fundamentals of soccer including dribbling, passing, and shooting. The first half of practice will introduce skills and drills while the second half will be controlled games with coaching moments. This is a great tune-up for our summer soccer season.

Ages 6-12

Fridays; 5:00—6:00 pm

May 6, 13, 20, 27

$18/Members; 36/Non-Members; Register by May 4

ELEMENTARY VOLLEYBALL

This is a skill development program for grades 1-6. The program will teach the basics of volleyball including hitting, passing, digging, and live gameplay. Skills and drills will be practiced each week followed by scrimmages by participants. Held on Thursdays.

Ages 6-12

April 7—May 12; Thursdays, 5:00—6:00 pm

$25/Members; $45/Non-Members

Register by April 6

INDOOR FOOTER HOCKEY

This is a four-week introduction to floor hockey. The program is open to ages 6-12. Participants will learn stick handling, passing, shooting, defense, and positioning. Each session will include a short practice followed by controlled games. YMCA has equipment available. If bringing your own stick, it must have a plastic blade. Shin guards are optional. Athletic shoes only. Register by March 3.

Ages 6-12

Saturdays; 8:30—9:45 am

March 5, 12, 19, 26

$20/Members; $40/Non-members

INDOOR SOCCER

This is a 4-week indoor soccer clinic for ages 6-12. Participants will learn fundamentals of ball handling, passing and shooting. Each session will include a short practice including skill development, followed by controlled games. Register by April 1.

Ages 6-12

Held Saturdays; 8:30—9:45 am

April 2, 9, 23, 30 (No program Easter weekend)

$20/Members; $40/non-members

PRE-K & K BASKETBALL

This program will run 4-weeks on Saturdays in March. Children will learn basic fundamentals of basketball including dribbling, shooting, passing and other ball skills in a fun encouraging environment. Space is limited.

Ages 4-5

Saturday Mornings—10:00 am, March 5, 12, 19, 26

$18/Members; $36 Non-members; Deadline March 4

DODGEBALL

Youth dodgeball is a quick-moving game played in the gym between two teams. The object is to hit the opposing team’s players with a foam ball until all their players are eliminated. This program encompasses gross motor movement, changes of direction, sprinting, stopping, throwing, and old fashioned fun.

Wednesdays; 5:00-6:00 pm; Gym Side 1

April 6, 13, 20, 27

$12/Members; $24/Non-members

MOTHER-SON & FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCES

Bring your son or daughter to the YMCA for a fun evening of dancing and quality time. These dances resemble a prom atmosphere with a DJ, light refreshments, a photographer, and more. The location of both dances will take place in the YMCA Gymnasium. Dress up, have fun, and enjoy quality time with your daughter or son. Tickets are $25 per family and go on sale on April 1 at the YMCA and online.

Mother-Son Dance Friday, April 22 6:30—8:30pm

Friday, April 22 6:30—8:30pm Father Daughter Dance Friday, April 29 6:30-8:30pm

BEGINNER BOXING

This program teaches the fundamentals of beginner-level boxing and also provides a great overall workout. It is led by a YMCA volunteer who meets with participants 2 days per week and teaches the basic technique of punching, proper stance, elusiveness, agility, and speed. Great for building self-confidence and self-defense.

Monthly by appointment; 2 days per week

12-6 pm Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays

Monthly Fee: $20/Members Only

Register by the 1st of each month

CO-ED ADULT VOLLEYBALL

The league will consist of men and women on each team. The season includes a six-game schedule plus playoffs. The league starts on April 7 and runs through May 26. Games are played one night a week, starting at either 6, 7, or 8 pm depending on the number of teams. The League schedule will be sent to team captains the week of April 4. Six vs. six will be the main format, but teams can play with less. For specific questions, contact our Sports Coordinator.

Ages 15 & Up

Thursday Nights 6-9 pm

April 7—May 26

$150 per team

Register by April 4

RECOVERY ‘N MOTION

The mission of Recovery ‘N Motion is to promote long-term recovery from substance use disorders through education, advocacy, and recovery support services, resulting in healthier individuals, families, and communities. Free exercise and nutrition classes can help promote long-term recovery. Weekly classes include Strength & Tone, Stretch & Relaxation, and Small Group Training. Nutrition support offered by Butler Health System professionals.

Ongoing; Register at the YMCA with Photo ID

Contact Kathy at 814-226-6350 ext. 109 or Katie Roth at the YMCA at 814-764-3400.

FREE BUTLER HEALTH SYSTEM LIFESTYLE COACHING CLASSES

FLEXITARIAN DIET—On this eating plan, you are a vegetarian most of the time but occasionally enjoy animal foods to lose weight, be healthier, prevent disease, and add years to your life. Free to the public! Held March 24th from 12—1 pm in the YMCA MPR Room

LIFESTYLE APPROACHES TO WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Learn simple ways to feel full on fewer calories. This course will teach smart, simple, science-based strategies for losing weight and keeping it off. Free to the public. Held March 9 & 23; April 13 & 27; May 11 & 25; Held in the MPR at the YMCA from 5:30—6:30 pm.

MEMBER WELLNESS CHALLENGES

10-in-10 WEIGHT LOSS CHALLENGE

Lose 10 pounds in 10 weeks and win prizes. The contest starts March 7 and lasts 10 weeks, ending May 16th. Your goal is to lose a minimum of one pound per week to stay on target. Weight loss of 1-lb per week is a safer, more effective way of losing weight and keeping it off. Everyone that weighs out 10 lbs. lighter will be entered to win an array of prizes. Weigh-ins are conducted at the YMCA March 7-10. Weigh-outs are May 16-19.

Held March 7— May 19

Ages 16+

$10/Members

MARCH MILE MADNESS

Track your miles in the wellness center, track, pool, or outside. Record your progress on basketballs in the on the bulletin board at the YMCA. Recognition given to all participants who reach the 31 mile goal in March. Sheetz and Walmart gift cards will be raffled to those who complete 31 miles.

Held March 1—31

Ages 8+

$5—Members Only

THE MURPH CHALLENGE-MAY

This challenge is more than just a workout. Join us in this Memorial Day tradition to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a man who sacrificed everything he had for our freedom. The Murph Challenge consists of a 1-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups (modified acceptable), 150 air squats, 1/2 mile walk/run. Two modified challenges are also available for those with different abilities.

Held May 23—May 30

Ages 15+

FREE for YMCA Members

FRIDAY NIGHT FAMILY SWIM

Bring the family and enjoy time together in our pool every Friday Night; 5:30—8:30 pm. Our “Splash and Play Zone” features water sprinklers and shallow water for the little ones. Our main pool has plenty of space for the older family members to play and swim. Beach balls and water basketball is provided for your enjoyment.

AQUATIC EASTER EGG HUNT

Celebrate the Easter Holiday with a splash! Enjoy the tradition of Easter Egg Hunting with a twist. Hop into our pool and collect as many eggs as you can. Eggs will be floating and underwater. Turn eggs in for prizes. Held Saturday, March 26. Register by March 23. $5/Members; $10/Non-members.

Age 1-3 10:00—10:15 am (parent participation required)

Age 4-6 10:30—11:00 am (parent participation required)

Age 7-10 11:15—11:45 am (Swim test required)

SAFETY AROUND WATER—FREE; April 25-29

A free swim program for kids ages 5-12; designed to teach basic swimming skills, important water safety, rescue skills, and character development while having fun. Splash lesson plans are designed for grade school children who are non-swimmers.

Session A: 3:55—4:25 pm (Maximum 10)

Session B: 4:30—5:00 pm (Maximum 10)

Advance registration is required by Friday, April 22.

WATER WORKOUTS

SENIOR SPLASH WITH RENEE

Activate your urge for variety. Senior Splash offers fun, shallow water movement to improve agility and flexibility while addressing cardiovascular, strength and endurance conditioning. Level can be easily modified and will help with balance, strength and coordination.

Tuesday 8:45 am—9:30 am Thursday 9:00am –9:45 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/non-member;

$5 drop in fee per class for Non-members

CARDIO AQUA WITH SUSAN

This high energy cardio class focuses on stretching, toning, muscle strengthening, and cardiovascular exercises while using water resistance and equipment. This class is easily modified for various levels and offers a fun atmosphere.

Tuesday & Friday 10:00 am – 11:15 am

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $40/Non-members;

$7 drop in fee per class for Non-members

ARTHRITIS AQUATICS

Classes are low impact, often utilize floatation aids and are tailored to support the needs of those enrolled. Ease your joints in our warm pool! Instructor is certified through the Arthritis Foundation.

Tuesdays and Fridays 12:00 pm—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members;

$5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

AQUA SPLASH

This energizing water workout will keep your heart rate up and your muscles moving. This class is fast-paced but easily modified for all ability levels. Join in for a great workout!

Monday & Wednesday 5:00 pm—6:00 pm

Monday & Thursday 12:00—1:00 pm

Monthly Fee: $5/Members; $27/Non-members;

$5 drop-in fee per class for Non-members

GROUP SWIM LESSONS

Learn a valuable life skill with our trained and experienced swim instructors in a safe, nurturing and welcoming environment. Classes are available for everyone at different stages.

The “Me and My Shadow” (A+B) class is for parents and young children who are ready to be introduced to the water for the first time. Classes 1+2 are for teaching basics, 3+4 are for developing a swim technique, and levels 5+6 are for developing and perfecting strokes. Please use the “level selector” on our website or ask our staff for support in placing your child in a class.

Tuesday & Thursday—Maximum 10/session

Swim Basics (1+2) 5:00pm-5:30pm

Stroke Introductions (3 & 4) 5:45pm-6:15pm

Swim Strokes (5+6) 6:15 pm—6:45 pm

Saturday

Me & My Shadow (A+B) 9:00—9:30 am

(Parent & Child Class)

For pricing view the registration form at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources. Classes run monthly and all swimmers must register in advance at the membership desk by the first of the month.

YOUTH PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS

We offer private lessons for children. Sign up at the front desk. We offer flexible lesson times and will work hard to schedule times that work best for you. Our private lessons are offered as four 30 minute lessons a month; once per week.

Monthly Fee: $45 for members/$60 for non-members. Register by the first of the month at the front desk or contact [email protected] with questions. Those continuing lessons for the next month must register and pay by the 15th to guarantee a spot.

PERSONAL TRAINING/WELLNESS COACHING

Get results by working with a personal trainer. Work one-on-one or in a small group (2-4 people) with a Certified Personal Trainer or Wellness Coach to get the results you want. Their expertise will enhance your ability to reach new levels in your personal fitness and well-being. This is a great way to add direction, accountability, and unlimited access to fitness advice and motivation. $28 YMCA Member, $40 non-members per one-hour session.

YOGA PACKAGE with JESSICA

Monthly $45 Members; $60 Non-members

Session drop in fee: $10/class

GENTLE YOGA

This class is designed specifically for those new to yoga or those interested in a gentle, slow-paced practice. Each class incorporates simple flow to emphasize breath, as well as slow movements and longer holds to encourage proper alignment. Wednesdays & Fridays 12:00—1:00 pm.

YOGA FLOW

A sequence of poses linked together to move seamlessly with the breath. Each class is designed to progressively stretch and strengthen the body by building on poses to evolve into a deeper and more challenging practice. This class is suited for all levels of experience, including beginners. Thursdays 5:45—6:45 pm; Saturdays 9:30—10:30 am.

Jessica also offers private Yoga classes to interested individuals. $28/Member; $40/Non-Member.

ADULT GROUP EXERCISE PACKAGE

Attend any combination of classes during each monthly session for $15 for YMCA Members or $50 for Non-Members. Or, drop in to any class for $5 each. The YMCA offers Zumba, Body Blast, Ab Blast, Pilates, Yoga, Blast IT, Spin, Core & More, B.L.A.S.T., and others on a monthly basis.

FOREVER WELL for Active Older Adults

Classes listed below are free for SilverSneakers and YMCA Members. Classes are $25/month for non-members or $3 to drop-in for non-members.

SilverSneakers Classic (Beginner) Monday and Wednesday 10:30-11:15 am

Have fun and move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement, and activities for daily living. Hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a SilverSneakers ball are offered for resistance. A chair is available if needed for seated or standing support.

Senior on the Ball (Intermediate) Monday, Wednesday & Friday 9:30-10:15 am

For the senior who needs more of a challenge. This class includes a variety of muscular strength and range of movement activities all done while seated on a stability ball. If you prefer, you may sit in a chair rather than on the ball.

Senior Strength & Stability (Intermediate) Tuesday, Thursday 10:00 –10:50 am

This class is designed to increase strength, balance, coordination, agility, endurance, and flexibility. Each class consists of a full-body workout with the use of bands, hand weights, medicine balls, and your own bodyweight for resistance exercises. A stability ball and chair are also available if needed. Each class also includes stretches for range of motion and movement exercises for balance and agility.

Senior Step Up (Advanced) Monday, Wednesday and Friday 8:00-9 :00 am

For the senior who needs a “step above” the Senior on the Ball class. Class includes cardio, strength, and flexibility training all in a low-impact class.

SilverSneakers Yoga Fridays 10:30-11:15 am

Move your whole body through a complete series of seated and standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance, and range of movement. Restorative breathing exercises and final relaxation will promote stress reduction and mental clarity.

SOCIAL EVENTS

COFFEE CLUB

EVERY WEEKDAY, ALL YEAR—8:00 am to 12:00 pm Coffee & Conversation with friends in our lobby!

MEMBER LUNCHEONS

Join your friends for lunch. Our members are invited to a luncheon hosted at the YMCA one Thursday a month. Members can bring their favorite side dish or dessert to share. Luncheons are held at 12:00 pm.

Luncheon dates are:

Thursday, March 17—Lebrechaun Luncheon— Bring a main dish, side dish or dessert to share. Wear green to be entered into a prize drawing.

Bring a main dish, side dish or dessert to share. Wear green to be entered into a prize drawing. Thursday, April 21—Easter Celebration— Bring a side dish, or dessert to share. The Y is providing ham and potatoes! $3 fee

Bring a side dish, or dessert to share. The Y is providing ham and potatoes! $3 fee Thursday, May 19—-Cinco de Mayo—Bring your favorite Mexican Main Dish, side dish, or dessert to share.

BINGO

Connect within the community and try to win some money. This is a great opportunity to make some new friends, have fun, and enjoy playing a game. Y Bingo includes 10 games, a 50/50 raffle, and a weekly jackpot chance. Bingo meets each Tuesday in the multipurpose room from 1-2:30 pm. Open to the public, $10 per card. Free coffee!

TIE BLANKETS FOR VETERANS

Happiness is… a warm blanket! Which is why we love giving blankets to troops and veterans. No Sew Blankets are easy to make and so appreciated. Imagine if you received a handmade blanket with a special note of thanks and appreciation? This small gesture means the world to our heroes and they treasure their blankets for years to come. We are accepting blanket kits, monetary donations through August and will begin making blankets in September with volunteers!

AMERICAN RED CROSS CPR & FIRST AID COURSE

Get certified in Adult, Infant & Child CPR, AED, and First Aid at the YMCA! Classes are taught by Dr. Amy Shannonhouse. You’ll complete the course requirements in just one evening and receive a card that is good for two years.

$45/Person

Open to the Public

4:30—8:30 pm, May 11

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

