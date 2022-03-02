Clarion County YMCA Offers New Infinity Massage Chairs to Members

CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion County YMCA is now offering full body, 4-D Infinity massage chairs to members as a perk of membership at the YMCA.

The new Infinity massage chairs have been a huge hit according to CEO Thomas Spence, who purchased the chairs just in time for 2022.

“People are really enjoying the benefits of the chairs before or after a workout,” said Spence.

Sit down and relax and let Infinity® massage chairs treat you to a great massage. These unique massage chairs offer customizable attention for each user. Infinity® chairs offer 3D/4D massages with physical and mental benefits that can be truly astounding in unexpected ways.

“Members of the YMCA can utilize the massage chairs at no cost. We won’t blame you if you’re eager to head to the Y just for the chair use! Whether you find yourself needing some extra attention on a tense spot, or want to unwind after a long day, we don’t judge,” said Spence.

Chair massages are free to members in 10-minute sessions and they’ve been a huge hit with members of all ages. There is no reservation required.

“Everyone is loving them,” said Jesse Kelley, Clarion County YMCA Branch Director.

“From college students to seniors, people are telling us how the chairs are making a difference for them.”

BENEFITS OF Infinity® Massage

Infinity® lounge chairs provide similar healing and relaxing methods as traditional massage, while you’re fully dressed. A massage will benefit your overall wellness.

Relieve minor aches and pains temporarily

Decreases stress and anxiety levels

Experience deep relaxation

Relieve soreness, stiffness and tension

Speeds up recovery time to help you hit your goals faster

Increase flexibility, range of motion, and circulation

Improve mental and physical wellness

Massage chairs are located inside the YMCA lobby and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Two chairs are available and each includes multiple pre-programmed massages, or customize your own. You will feel the difference a massage makes.

About the YMCA

Hours

The Clarion County YMCA hours are: Weekdays 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.; Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.; and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For more information about the Clarion County YMCA and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

The Clarion County YMCA is a branch of the Scenic Rivers Association, which includes the Oil City YMCA, Clarion County YMCA, and YMCA Camp Coffman.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.