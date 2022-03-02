Featured Local Job: Class A CDL Hazmat Driver

RenovEx currently has an opening for a Class A CDL Hazmat Driver at their Barkeyville location.

Job Description: Drivers are needed to deliver 20-pound propane cylinders to retail customers from their Barkeyville location.

4-5 day work weeks

Regional delivery

Home every night

Requirements:

Class A CDL with hazmat

Must be able to pass a drug test

Pay rate averages between $22 and $29 per hour.

Benefits include excellent health and dental insurance and 401k.

To apply, please call 814-786-8129 x0 to speak to Brick or apply on Facebook.



