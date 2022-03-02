Featured Local Job: Instructional Innovation Specialist

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 currently has an opening for an Instructional Innovation Specialist.

This is a full-time administrative position (260 days) that involves coordinating the Educational Programs Department of Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in concert with the Director of the Department, the Executive Directors, and other department members.

Requires a Master’s Degree in an education-related field, with administrative certification in Pennsylvania. Experience is preferred in school leadership, curriculum, technology, and/or science-related fields. This is an Act 93 administrative position with a salary in the range of a mid-level administrator for school districts in the region.

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, and management for all programs and services in the Educational Programs/Curriculum Department which includes curriculum, instruction, assessment, professional development, Act 89 programming, statewide school improvement initiatives, school improvement services for member school districts, completing Federal and State Program reporting, coordinate departmental budgets, and completion of miscellaneous grant projects and assignments. Acts 24, 34, 114, 126, 151, and 168 clearances are required.

Send application packet before noon on March 18, 2022, to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected] , or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 reserves the right to withdraw this posting without filling the position.

