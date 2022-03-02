Featured Local Job: Receptionist/Caseworker
Clarion County Department of Domestic Relations currently has an opening for a Receptionist/Caseworker.
POSITION: Receptionist/Caseworker, Full Time, 35 hours/week, Non-Exempt
DEPARTMENT: Domestic Relations
PAY RANGE: $11.82/hour
BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).
POSTING DATE: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 4:00 PM.
QUALIFICATIONS: Two-year business or paralegal degree or any equivalent combination of training and experience. Strong typing skills and accounting experience are necessary.
HOW TO APPLY: A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
OVERALL OBJECTIVES: This employee provides clerical duties and administrative support to the Domestic Relations staff.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Collect OTC payments/court costs and write receipts when necessary and enter all payments into the Kidstar system
- Answer phones and Walk-in inquiries:
- Pull files and looks inquiries up on PACSES to assist clients
- Take messages when necessary
- Forward phone calls to proper staff when necessary
- Prepare letters and petitions for modification to clients
- Contact employers for inquiries on payments/insurance issues
- Verification of employment or payment schedule
- Work cases by other means as directed by staff
- Scanning and computer data entry into PACSES:
- Scan all paperwork into case files and disburse to appropriate staff for review
- Delete all paperwork from scanning case files as appropriate
- Change of address/phone numbers/employment information/other client information
- Assist the Assistant Director in preparing cases for Superior Court when necessary
- Research and process Lien information requests for overdue/past-due child support
- File all documents for entire staff to include terminated files. Maintain terminated filing cabinets
- Prepare and send three-year review notices to clients
- Conduct work search on a biweekly basis
- Review and mail all wage attachments/earnings reports and NMSN’s, to include review of u/c attachments
- Schedule all conferences and hearings as back up to intake worker
- Update and maintain the work search board
- Review and respond to IVR messages
- Print the R203 CYS report weekly and fax to CYS
- Review earnings reports and NMSN’s to determine if insurance is available at a reasonable cost
- Order office supplies with authorization of the Director or Assistant Director
- Maintain copies of all forms and paper trays. Maintain client information bin and filing bin weekly. Complete all tasks in receptionist bin daily
- Open and process mail daily
- Read Daily Production mail and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project
- Review and work a variety of MAIL alerts daily and initiates the necessary actions
- Track court costs payments and enforcement of payments
- Review and enforce unreimbursed medical expenses
- Review files for Quality Assurance
- Work Data Integrity Task (DIT) list reports (per attached)
- Perform all other related duties as assigned by authorized personnel
SUPERVISION RECEIVED:
Report to the Director and Assistant Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.
SUPERVISION GIVEN:
N/A
WORKING CONDITIONS:
The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. A Receptionist/Caseworker works indoors on a regular basis in an office with minimal environmental factors.
PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:
- Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds.
- Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time.
- Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday with occasional standing, walking, twisting, and bending.
- Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.
QUALIFICATIONS:
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:
- Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials
- Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English
- Effective communication skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant
- Ability to function independently and to be flexible
- Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment
- Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology, and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute
- Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office
- Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously
- Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual
- Partisan political activity is prohibited
HOW TO APPLY:
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
