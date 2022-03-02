 

Featured Local Job: Retail Loan Coordinator

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 @ 09:03 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Clarion Federal Credit Union is seeking a full-time Retail Loan Coordinator.

Join one of Pennsylvania’s top-ranked Credit Unions and be a part of their team as they grow!

This position will provide internal support to management and the lending staff. Duties include, but are not limited to, underwriting loans based on established guidelines and policies, communicating closely with lending staff, and preparing and delivering internal reports. In addition, this individual must understand and comply with all state and federal regulations and laws, and ensure compliance with all governing regulations.

Benefits: In addition to a competitive salary, Clarion Federal Credit Union offers a generous incentive plan, 401K plan, paid vacation time, paid holidays, health insurance, dental and vision insurance, life insurance, and short term disability and long term disability.

Employment Type: Full-Time

Starting Salary: Based on experience

Duties / Responsibilities:

  • Formulate and communicate credit decisions (approve, decline, counteroffer) for retail and indirect loans according to established policy and procedures within established timeframes
  • Work closely with retail Loan Officers on a daily basis
  • Maintain expert knowledge of our retail products and processes
  • Daily supervision of retail lending operations
  • Review adverse applications and work with Lender to identify and offer alternative products
  • Coordinate specific work tasks within Retail Lending Department as well as with other departments
  • Prepare miscellaneous reports related to Loan Department activities
  • Provide input of underwriting trends to management
  • All other duties required to keep Credit Union operating smoothly

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree (preferably Finance or Accounting)
  • Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience in a banking, financial services or related industry
  • Minimum 2-3 years’ supervisory experience
  • Ability to multi-task in a fast-paced environment – you will be required to adapt to changing policy and procedures while maintaining high-quality work
  • Ability to quickly analyze risk, communicate professionally, and work effectively in a team environment
  • Ability to calculate financial information with strong problem solving and analytical skills
  • Dependable, detail oriented, positive attitude
  • Proficient with Microsoft Excel

Interested candidates, please send resumes to: [email protected]


